‘They proved why they are rated so highly in T20 cricket’: Kaneria hails India duo; 'knows importance of this series'

After handing New Zealand and West Indies a 3-0 whitewash each, India won their 10th T20I on the trot on Thursday by defeating Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first match of the three-match series in Lucknow. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were the standout performers and taking their returns into consideration, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria explained why they fetched big sums at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Batting first, the hosts posted a mammoth 199/2 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma (44) and Kishan put on 111 runs for the opening stand in 11.5 overs. In at number 3, Iyer attacked from the get-go and remained unbeaten on 57 after wicketkeeper-batter Kishan fell on 89 in the 17th over.

ALSO READ| 'He is the guy to take to Australia. Gives you 2 skillsets': Jaffer names India youngster who should be in T20 World Cup

In response, courtesy of a disciplined bowling attack and despite Charith Asalanka's half-century, the visitors were restricted to 137/6 in 20 overs.

Kaneria was left highly impressed with the duo's batting.

“Both Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer fetched lucrative contracts at the IPL auction. With their performance against Sri Lanka, they proved once again why they are rated so highly in T20 cricket,” said the ex-leg spinner while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel.

Talking further about Kishan, he quipped:

"Kishan made batting look very simple during his stay at the crease. The wicket was slow and the ball wasn't coming on to the bat nicely. In spite of that, Kishan batted outstandingly. He knows the importance of this series as Rishabh Pant is still the number 1 keeper for India. He needs to make the most of his chances. While the West Indies series proved to be underwhelming for him, he has started off brilliantly against Sri Lanka."

In absence of Pant, Kishan is keeping wicket. Both Pant and Virat Kohli have been rested for the T20I series. The 2nd T20I will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on February 26.