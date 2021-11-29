‘They should be spoken of in the same breath': Karthik makes tall claim, says India star as great as legendary Kapil Dev

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, after the end of Day 4 of the ongoing India-New Zealand Test match, has drawn a parallel between legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev and modern-day great R Ashwin, saying the two “should be spoken of in the same breath".

Karthik's comments came after Ashwin bagged three wickets in the first innings to move to 417 Test wickets, joint third-highest with Harbhajan Singh, and two impressive knocks of 38 and 32, respectively, in tough conditions.

“Obviously, I don't think I am in a place to judge both of them, but I must admit that they should be spoken of in the same breath when it comes to Indian cricket because both of them have been match-winners, have been exemplary, and have been definitely the two best all-rounders to have come out of this soil for a long, long time,” quipped Karthik while speaking in Cricbuzz show.

Karthik added that Ashwin's numbers are good enough to back his claim and that not many cricketers have scored as many centuries as Ashwin.

"You have to put him there (among India's best all-rounders) with the number of Man of the Series he has won, the accolades he has got obviously."

"Getting 417 wickets in 80 Tests is an unbelievable record to have and the fact that he's contributed and scored five hundreds, much more than a lot of the batters who play for a longer period of time in Test matches. There are people who have played 30-35 Tests, and still haven't managed five hundreds."

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev is regarded as an all-time great of the sport. He scored 5248 runs in 138 Tests, 3783 ODI runs in 225 ODIs. His records include a total of nine centuries and 41 fifties in international cricket.