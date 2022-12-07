Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'They were 69/6. One of the greatest 100s': Twitter explodes as Mehidy Hasan's thunderous century scripts unique record

'They were 69/6. One of the greatest 100s': Twitter explodes as Mehidy Hasan's thunderous century scripts unique record

cricket
Published on Dec 07, 2022 04:22 PM IST

Mehidy Hasan hammered an unbeaten ODI ton and also stitched together a record partnership with Mahmudullah, taking Bangladesh to 271 for seven in 50 overs, setting a target of 272 runs. vs India in the first ODI.

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored hundred runs raises his bat during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Mehidy Hasan was in stunning form during Bangladesh's first innings of their second ODI vs India, at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The all-rounder grabbed his first ODI century, slamming an unbeaten knock of 100 runs off 83 balls, packed with eight fours and four sixes. His blistering unbeaten knock helped Bangladesh post 271 for seven in 50 overs, setting a target of 272 runs. Even Mahmudullah clobbered a crucial knock of 77 runs off 96 balls, including. The duo also stitched together the highest seventh-wicket partnership by any country against India in ODI cricket, registering 148 runs. The seventh-wicket stand by Hasan and Mahmudullah is the highest partnership by Bangladesh against India in ODIs.

Mehidy and Mahmudullah's partnership came to the home side's rescue, with them stuck at 69 for six after Afif Hossain dismissal in the 19th over. Mehidy arrived after the wicket, with Mahmuddulah having registered only two runs off two balls, and what followed was pure action-packed cricket, a testament to Mehidy's immense talent and potential.

Also Read | Watch: Umran Malik's 151 km/h rocket destroys Bangladesh batter's off stump, video leaves Twitter awestruck

After Bangladesh's innings, fans on Twitter went into a state of meltdown and joined a bandwagon of rave reviews for the 25-year-old. Here are the reactions:

The visitors started off on a strong note as Mohammed Siraj dismissed openers Anamul Haque and Litton Das early. Anamul could only muster 11 runs off nine balls and Litton added seven to the scoreboard. Meanwhile, Najmul Hossain Shanto had a short cameo of 21 runs off 35 balls, but saw his wicket fall to Umran Malik.

On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan was also in similar form as his teammates, getting dismissed for eight runs off 20 balls, top edging a delivery by Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan near the leg gully region. Sundar also got the wickets for Mushfiqur Rahim (12) and Afif's (0). Meanwhile, Mahmudullah lost his wicket to Malik in the 47th over. Mehidy ended the home side innings with a single in the final ball to reach his ton, with Nasum Ahmed (18*) also remaining unbeaten. For India, Sundar was in top form and bagged three wickets, Umran and Siraj took two scalps each.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
mehidy hasan india cricket team bangladesh cricket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP