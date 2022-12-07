'They were 69/6. One of the greatest 100s': Twitter explodes as Mehidy Hasan's thunderous century scripts unique record

Mehidy Hasan was in stunning form during Bangladesh's first innings of their second ODI vs India, at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The all-rounder grabbed his first ODI century, slamming an unbeaten knock of 100 runs off 83 balls, packed with eight fours and four sixes. His blistering unbeaten knock helped Bangladesh post 271 for seven in 50 overs, setting a target of 272 runs. Even Mahmudullah clobbered a crucial knock of 77 runs off 96 balls, including. The duo also stitched together the highest seventh-wicket partnership by any country against India in ODI cricket, registering 148 runs. The seventh-wicket stand by Hasan and Mahmudullah is the highest partnership by Bangladesh against India in ODIs.

Mehidy and Mahmudullah's partnership came to the home side's rescue, with them stuck at 69 for six after Afif Hossain dismissal in the 19th over. Mehidy arrived after the wicket, with Mahmuddulah having registered only two runs off two balls, and what followed was pure action-packed cricket, a testament to Mehidy's immense talent and potential.

After Bangladesh's innings, fans on Twitter went into a state of meltdown and joined a bandwagon of rave reviews for the 25-year-old. Here are the reactions:

The visitors started off on a strong note as Mohammed Siraj dismissed openers Anamul Haque and Litton Das early. Anamul could only muster 11 runs off nine balls and Litton added seven to the scoreboard. Meanwhile, Najmul Hossain Shanto had a short cameo of 21 runs off 35 balls, but saw his wicket fall to Umran Malik.

On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan was also in similar form as his teammates, getting dismissed for eight runs off 20 balls, top edging a delivery by Washington Sundar to Shikhar Dhawan near the leg gully region. Sundar also got the wickets for Mushfiqur Rahim (12) and Afif's (0). Meanwhile, Mahmudullah lost his wicket to Malik in the 47th over. Mehidy ended the home side innings with a single in the final ball to reach his ton, with Nasum Ahmed (18*) also remaining unbeaten. For India, Sundar was in top form and bagged three wickets, Umran and Siraj took two scalps each.

