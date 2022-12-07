Watch: Umran Malik's 151 km/h rocket destroys Bangladesh batter's off stump, video leaves Twitter awestruck

Pace, aggression, hostility, and accuracy were on full display as Umran Malik put on an exhibition of express fast-bowling in the second ODI against Bangladesh. The tearaway right-arm pacer, easily the fastest Indian pacer going around, gave a nightmarish time to Shakib Al Hasan, one of the best all-rounders of the world for quite some time now, in his first over and then sent Najmul Hossain Shanto's off stump for a cartwheel with a 151 km/h thunderbolt in the first ball of his next over on Wednesday.

Umran, who wasn't a part of India's ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, was named as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out with a shoulder injury. India decided not to play Umran in the first ODI on Sunday as the Jammu and Kashmir speedster had just landed in Dhaka from Christchurch. Another exciting Indian fast bowler Kuldeep Sen was given his India cap but after he was ruled out with a stiff neck, Umran Malik was immediately drafted into the XI for the must-win match.

Malik had a telling impact on the match straightaway. The 23-year-old softened Bangladesh's senior pro Shakib Al Hasan with his express pace. Shakib was hit on his back by an Umran Malik bouncer on the second ball of the latter's opening over. A couple of balls, Shakib was hit on the helmet by another fast short-pitched delivery. Umran ended up bowling a maiden to start his spell.

Shanto, the other left-hander, watched Umran peppering Shakib with short stuff from the other end and when it was his time to take strike Malik's next over, he clearly expected the ball to fizz past his nose but Umran, instead, went with a length delivery. The 151 km/h delivery pitched on a length and just straightened a little bit. Shanto, rooted to the crease, was very late in bringing his bat down and the ball shattered his off stump.

Watch Video: Umran Malik sends Bangladesh batter Shanto's off-stump flying with a 151 km/h thunderbolt in 2nd ODI

THAT'S RAW PACE FOR YOU. FUCKING 151 KMPH. Umran Malik you beauty. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TW0X4hdagf — ” (@Sobuujj) December 7, 2022

A 151kmph cherry from Umran Malik cleans up the batsman. pic.twitter.com/OiudN54AHG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2022

Umran Malik is here to rattle stumps! 🔥🔥🔥 Hoping he gets a few more wickets! #BANvIND



pic.twitter.com/MbejVs3LBK — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) December 7, 2022

Umran Malik has softened up Shakib and dismissed Shinto with a peach of a delivery👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 7, 2022

What a pace man! 151kmph bowl from Umran Malik!🥵🔥

pic.twitter.com/BwFmizPhku — 𝐀𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐡 | 𝐯𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 (@Aaliya_Zain5) December 7, 2022

This was Malik's fourth ODI. He made a huge impression after returning to the Indian side for the New Zealand tour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON