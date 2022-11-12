Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘They were all just hanging around Haydos’: Gilchrist sums up Pakistan’s reliance on Matthew Hayden in T20 World Cup

Published on Nov 12, 2022 08:50 PM IST

Adam Gilchrist lavished praise on Matthew Hayden for his role in Pakistan's run to the T20 World Cup 2022 final in Australia.

Adam Gilchrist praised Matthew Hayden.(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

Having booked their place in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, Pakistan will be eyeing for the big prize when they face England on Sunday. The Babar Azam-led side defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals, winning by seven wickets. With the likes of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan receiving plenty of praise, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden has also been put under the limelight. Hayden, who is Pakistan's team mentor, was on the receiving end of praise from Adam Gilchrist. Gilchrist hailed Hayden, who has also been seen giving inspirational speeches to the Pakistan cricket team.

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Gilchrist said, "I would say his passion and his unconditional commitment to the role, which has been obvious for everyone to see."

"Those little snippets show just how much he invests himself into any commitment that he has, any relationship that he has."

Gilchrist also pointed out an incident which showed the respect of Pakistan cricketers for Hayden. "On evidence, my son and I were going through the airport after the Adelaide games and the Pakistan team were in transit and they were all just hanging around Haydos", he said.

"I think that just summed it up. The pride and the passion he has in any role he takes on", he further added.

During the semi-final, Pakistan captain Babar bounced back to form after poor displays in the Super 12 Stage. Chasing a target of 153 runs, Pakistan reached 153 for three in 19.1 overs, with Rizwan slamming 57 runs off 43 balls and Babar clobbering 53 runs off 42 deliveries. Trent Boult bagged two wickets for New Zealand. Initially, New Zealand posted 152 for four in 20 overs, with Daryl Mitchell smacking an unbeaten knock of 53 runs off 35 balls. Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi was in stunning form and took two wickets for his side.

