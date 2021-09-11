'They were playing fourth the Test without their coach and support staff': Inzamam comes out in support of Team India

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has opined that the decision to cancel the fifth India-England Test, due to a Covid-19 outbreak scare in the Indian camp, was the right one.

Locked at 2-1 in India's favour, the series was all set for an exciting finish. However, hours before the scheduled start, the match was called off as the Indian team were not ready to field a team. Explaining why that was the case while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

ALSO READ| 'You went back home in a jiffy': Chopra condemns criticism on India, asks why such sudden desensitization towards Covid

“It is unfortunate that the fifth Test between India and England couldn’t go ahead due to Covid. It was a great series but to be fair to India, they were playing the fourth Test as well without their coach and support staff. But they showed great determination on the field.

"Now, even their physio who was training them in recent days has tested positive. The players were rightly apprehensive since the physio was sharing the dressing room with them and training them. Also, the players may have tested negative but often Covid symptoms start showing after 2-3 days."

Elaborating further on the role and importance of a physio in Tests, the former batsman said:

“It is very difficult to play without the support staff. When you are injured or are facing a niggle, you need a trainer or physio to help you recover and make you match-fit. People must be wondering why India pulled out despite all their players being fit. The physios and trainers are very important. After a day’s play in a Test match ends , the physio’s job begins. He needs to treat the players and keep them in shape for the upcoming day’s play. So it would be wrong to say that India pulled out despite their players having tested negative."