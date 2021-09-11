Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'They were playing fourth the Test without their coach and support staff': Inzamam comes out in support of Team India
cricket

'They were playing fourth the Test without their coach and support staff': Inzamam comes out in support of Team India

Following the cancellation of the 5th Test in Manchester, Inzamam-ul-Haq came out in support of Team India and explained why they would have not been ready to field a ready playing XI against England. 
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:36 PM IST
'They were playing fourth the Test without their coach and support staff': Inzamam-ul-Haq comes out in support of Team India

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has opined that the decision to cancel the fifth India-England Test, due to a Covid-19 outbreak scare in the Indian camp, was the right one. 

Locked at 2-1 in India's favour, the series was all set for an exciting finish. However, hours before the scheduled start, the match was called off as the Indian team were not ready to field a team. Explaining why that was the case while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

ALSO READ| 'You went back home in a jiffy': Chopra condemns criticism on India, asks why such sudden desensitization towards Covid

“It is unfortunate that the fifth Test between India and England couldn’t go ahead due to Covid. It was a great series but to be fair to India, they were playing the fourth Test as well without their coach and support staff. But they showed great determination on the field. 

"Now, even their physio who was training them in recent days has tested positive. The players were rightly apprehensive since the physio was sharing the dressing room with them and training them. Also, the players may have tested negative but often Covid symptoms start showing after 2-3 days."

RELATED STORIES

Elaborating further on the role and importance of a physio in Tests, the former batsman said:

“It is very difficult to play without the support staff. When you are injured or are facing a niggle, you need a trainer or physio to help you recover and make you match-fit. People must be wondering why India pulled out despite all their players being fit. The physios and trainers are very important. After a day’s play in a Test match ends , the physio’s job begins. He needs to treat the players and keep them in shape for the upcoming day’s play. So it would be wrong to say that India pulled out despite their players having tested negative."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
inzamam-ul-haq india vs england
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'A great opportunity to announce himself on a grand stage': Butt on India batter

‘India's refusal to play in Manchester denied Anderson a final hurrah'

‘A player should return to setup after 3-4 yrs but Dhoni’s case was special'
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP