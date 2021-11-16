'They'll get a dependable opener and a great captain': Sehwag names 2 teams which will target Warner at IPL mega auction

Seven innings, 289 runs, three half-centuries, including a fifty in the final. Welcome back, David Warner. Not that he ever left. The Australia batter who was battling indifferent form in IPL 2021 which saw him get dropped from the Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI has roared back in form and how? Warner emerged as the Player of the Tournament, piping Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2021, to take the honour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Warner's return to form bodes well for two parties. One is the Australian team and the other are all the 10 franchises of the IPL, who will be involved in a bidding war at the IPL 2022 mega auction sometime in December. With Warner's association with SRH all but over, he would be in the radar of the remaining teams. With each franchise allowed to retain four players, the prospect of SRH retaining him is unlikely, which opens the door for the other nine teams.

Also Read | David Warner: From banishment to top of the world

Weighing in on Warner's future in the IPL, former India batter Virender Sehwag has listed two teams in particular, which he confidently feels would be the first to approach the Australia opening batter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I believe the two new franchises that are entering the fray, they will have the option of picking three fresh options, and David Warner could well be in their radar. They can get a dependable opener and a great captain. They can get two more players like him and you can form a team around those three players. No doubt, Warner will be approached by one of the two teams as captain and player," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag lauded Warner for his terrific form at the T20 World Cup as Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the final to be crowned T20 World Cup champions for the first time. The former India batter, who played with Warner at Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) on the early editions of the IPL, saluted the opener's knack of thriving under pressure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"David Warner started off as a T20 player and after that he played ODIs and Tests. I think before playing for Australia, he featured in the IPL. From there, the journey he has embarked upon has been a phenomenal one. He is mentally very strong. David Warner has that hunger to score runs and he too sees competition within the Australia team. He has that passion that drives him to score consistently across formats," added Sehwag.