'They're all according to reliable sources': Gavaskar slams 'nonsense' Kohli-Rohit rift rumours after DRS act in 1st ODI

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday slammed old rumours on rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, calling them “nonsense”, after the duo's DRS act during the first ODI match of the three-match series against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

During the Ahmedabad opener, Kohli had convinced captain Rohit to take the DRS after the leg-break from Yuzvendra Chahal took the outside edge of Shamarh Brooks' bat and landed into the wicketkeeper's gloves and India successfully reviewed it.

Looking back at the act, Gavaskar lashed out at media reports which have over the past mentioned about rumoured rifts between the two veteran cricketers. He further hailed the two players for remaining unfazed amid the outside noise, opining that it is probably because they know what the truth is.

“Why wouldn't they be getting along? They are playing for India. All these talks that you generally hear about two players not gelling and etc. are all speculations. According to reliable sources or allegedly or reportedly. Nobody actually tells you and this has been happening for a years. And these guys don't even bother about it. You wouldn't even bother about these kind of speculations because you yourself know what the truth is. And so there is nothing,” he told Star Sports after India's six-wicket win in the opener.

Gavaskar also backed Kohli to return to scoring ways after a poor return in the first ODI where he scored just 8 off 4, and slammed reports which have mentioned that he was unwilling to participate in the series as Rohit is the new captain.

“There are often speculations that the captain who is now a player in the team will not want the new captain to succeed. This is nonsense. Because if he doesn't score runs or a bowler doesn't pick wickets then he is going to be out of the team. He has already lost the captaincy or opted out of captaincy, now you don't contribute with the bat or ball then you are going to be out of the team. So all these talks are mere speculations from people who have nothing better to do and are trying and creating stories,” he said.

“So don't you worry. Today Kohli didn't get runs but he will get runs whether he is playing under Rohit Sharma or any other captain.”