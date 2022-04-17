'They're getting hotter and hotter, will definitely make playoffs': Shastri believes IPL 2022 'will see a new champion'

27 games have already been over in 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) with each franchise facing at least five games, implying the half-way mark of the season is around the corner. While the IPL newbies have soared to the top of the table, the two heavyweights of the tournament lay the bottom end with the five-time champion Mumbai Indians yet to open their account. While it still might be early days given the long format of the tournament and tendencies to see to impressive comebacks in the second half, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has already picked his winner for IPL 2022.

Speaking to Star Sports, Shastri admitted that Royal Challengers Bangalore are getting better by the day and will definitely make the playoffs this season.

“I believe we will see a new champion this season. Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll in this IPL and they are definitely going to make it to the playoffs,” Shastri told Star Sports. “They are getting hotter and hotter as the tournament is progressing. They are looking in a good space. They are getting better and better with every game.”

RCB presently stand third in the points table with four wins in six games and have as many points as table toppers Gujarat Titans (in 5 games) and Lucknow Super Giants (in 6 games), only separated by an inferior net run rate.

“Virat has been doing well, Glenn Maxwell is back with the side, and we all know how destructive he can be with the bat. “He’s capable of taking the spinners to the cleaners and will be important from RCB’s perspective as the tournament progresses. And then, Faf being their leader is a big bonus for them,” Shastri added.

RCB did not make a great start to the campaign this season, losing to Punjab Kings in their opener last month, but pulled of a hat-trick of wins before being halted by Chennai Super Kings. RCB, however, roared back in top-class fashion beating Delhi Capitals in Saturdya by 16 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

RCB will next face Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday with the aim to go to the top of the table.

