‘They’re looking for balms': Ravi Shastri calls Travis a 'Head'ache' for IND after his exploits against short balls

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri analysed Travis Head's success against the Indian bowlers in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Shastri asserted that the left-handed batter has become a 'headache' for the Indian team. He has scored 409 runs in Tests at an average of 81.80 which includes a couple of centuries. Australia's Travis Head has scored two centuries in the ongoing Test series against India.(AFP)

Head has been the point of difference between the two teams thus far in the series. The series is levelled at 1-1, and Head has carried the Australian batting line-up on his back with the top order going through a rough patch.

Shastri, who is known for his witty opinions, said after Head's onslaught in the last two Tests, he had forced the Indians to look for balms.

“Because his new surname is Travis Head’ache. They are looking for balms in India. For foot problems, ankle problems (and) even a headache they are looking for a balm. He is ideal for that," Shastri told ICC Review Show.

The former India coach asserted that Head has worked on his game especially short balls, which used to be a chink in his armours in the past.

“I think he is very smart. From what I saw of him three years ago, he has improved immensely. Especially with the way he plays the short ball. He prepared to leave it. He has learned to leave it well at times," he added.

‘Travis Head is prepared to either ride it or go for the big shots’

Shastri further talked about the shots Head has developed in recent times to counter short balls.

“It's not a big shot all the time off a short delivery angled at his armpits or something. He's prepared to either ride it or go for the big shots. And if it is middle, middle and off, then he hits it in front of square as well; he picks up length very well. That's one of his great strengths,” the former India head coach went on to add.

Meanwhile, Head brushed off concerns about his fitness after he struggled to run on day five of the Brisbane Test, insisting that, “it's just a bit sore,” and suggested he will be fit for the next clash in Melbourne.

The middle-order batter hobbled when running between wickets and did not take the field during India's brief fourth innings at the Gabba, prompting speculation of a possible quadriceps injury.