'They're picking Karthik ahead of Pant... ridiculous': Australia legend's blunt response to India's selection decision

Team India is currently at the top of the table in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup. The side registered victories over Pakistan, Netherlands, and Bangladesh while conceding their sole defeat to South Africa in four matches so far, and will secure a berth in the semi-final with a win in its final game on Sunday against Zimbabwe. Throughout the four matches, the Indian team has stuck with largely the same combination barring the game against the Proteas, where Axar Patel had made way for Deepak Hooda.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has donned the gloves behind the stumps in all four matches, while youngster Rishabh Pant has been on the bench. While Karthik was expected to be the first-choice player in the role ahead of the World Cup as well, there are some in the cricket fraternity who still believe Pant should be playing ahead of the 37-year-old keeper in the XI; one of them is Australia's legendary former batter Ian Chappell.

While discussing Australia's selection of Tim David in the T20 World Cup squad, Chappell made its comparison with the Indian setup, drawing the example of Karthik's return to the side.

“What has Tim David done at the international level? Sometimes, selectors pick players on domestic form, and I think India is a classic example. They are picking Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant... ridiculous! I mean, Rishabh Pant should be playing every game. So, that's the tendency,” Chappell said on Sydney Morning Herald.

“I've been saying to wait on Tim David, let's play him after the World Cup, get him some international matches. Not just belt the average 120kmh guys, belt the 150kmh guys. Because that's not so easy,” he further stated.

David has played in three matches at the World Cup so far; while he didn't get to bat in one, his scores in the other two were 11 (against New Zealand) and 15* (against Ireland).

