Cricket / 'They've plenty of match-winners, power-hitters who can hit sixes': Saba Karim picks his favourite team for T20 WC
cricket

'They’ve plenty of match-winners, power-hitters who can hit sixes': Saba Karim picks his favourite team for T20 WC

Saba Karim has picked his favourite team in the upcoming ICC event. The former wicketkeeper-batsman has preferred defending champions West Indies, slightly ahead Virat Kohli-led Team India.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Saba Karim: File photo(Hindustan Times)

The T20 World Cup is back after a hiatus of five years and will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14. Initially, it was supposed to be held in India but had to be shifted due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Saba Karim has picked his favourite team in the upcoming ICC event. The former wicketkeeper-batsman has preferred defending champions West Indies, slightly ahead Virat Kohli-led Team India, the second-placed team in ICC T20 rankings.

In a conversation with India News, the former cricketer nominated West Indies and India as the front-runners for the world title, with the Caribbean side having an upper hand.

“My No.1 team at this moment is West Indies and India is No.2. The West Indies team has plenty of match-winners, power-hitters who can hit sixes. India has both youth and experience, so they have a good balance,” Saba Karim told India News.

“But one team about whom we need to necessarily talk about is England. They have brought a different dimension to white-ball cricket and their team is also looking balanced to me. So, they will definitely be strong contenders in the T20 World Cup,” he added.

Back in 2016, the Daren Sammy-led West Indies thumped England by 4 wickets to win the World T20 title for the 2nd time. The defending champions made their way into the finals by defeating Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India by 7 wickets in the semi-finals.

Besides West Indies and India, World No. 1 T20 side England are also one of the strong contenders for the title. They have recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 at home and would be eager to have another ICC trophy in their wardrobe.

