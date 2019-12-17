‘Think You’re Smaller Than Me’ - England woman cricketer teases Yuzvendra Chahal on social media

cricket

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 14:09 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal recently posted a photograph on his Instagram account in which the leggie can be seen with left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The duo is having fun during a shoot in Chennai. “Making headshots look fun here in Chennai,” Chahal wrote along with the photograph.

England’s woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt, known for her sense of humour on social media, decided to tease the Indian spinner by posting a comment, “I think you’re smaller than me” along with a laughing emoji.

Screenshot from Yuzvendra Chahal’s Instagram account.

Chahal was not included in India’s playing XI for the first ODI against West Indies in Chennai, which the hosts went on to lose by 8 wickets. (FULL SCORECARD - 1ST ODI - IND vs WI)

Kuldeep Yadav, who played the match, failed to pick up a single wicket. The duo has in the past performed well in tandem in limited overs cricket. But a below par performance in the ICC World Cup meant the team management decided to try new spin options and as a result the partnership between ‘Kulcha’ - as they are referred to by fans - has been broken.

With India needing a win to stay in the three-match series, it will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli decided to go in with this duo to try and outfox the Windies power-hitters.