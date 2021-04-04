This Australian women's team will go down as one of the greatest ever: Isa Guha

Former England cricketer Isa Guha on Sunday lauded the Australian women's team for creating the world record for most consecutive ODI wins and said the current team under the leadership of Meg Lanning will go down as one of the greatest sides ever.

The side achieved the feat after defeating New Zealand (White Ferns) in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday here at Mount Maunganui. The record for most consecutive ODI victories was held by Ricky Ponting's team as they had registered 21 wins on the trot in 2003. But with this win over New Zealand, the Australian women's team registered its consecutive 22nd win and as a result, the side created a world record.

ALSO READ| Gardner's six seals world record win for Australia

Taking to Twitter Guha wrote, "That is incredible! We always used to talk about the Australian women's and men's team of the late 90s early 2000s but this Australian women's team will go down as one of the greatest ever if not the greatest!"

Chasing 213, Australia got off to a bad start as the visitors lost their opening two wickets with just 37 runs on the board. Rachael Haynes (14) and Lanning (5) both failed to leave a mark with the bat.

Alyssa Healy was then joined by Ellyse Perry in the middle and both batters revived the innings for Australia. Both batters put on 78 runs for the third wicket, but New Zealand staged a comeback of sorts as the side dismissed Healy (68) and Beth Mooney (12) in a span of four overs, to reduce Australia to 136/4 in the 26th over.

Ashleigh Gardner then joined Perry in the middle and the duo ensured Australia does not suffer more hiccups. The duo took the visitors over the line by six wickets with 69 balls to spare. Perry and Gardener remained unbeaten on 56 and 53 respectively. Both batters formed an unbeaten stand of 79 runs for the fifth wicket. (ANI)