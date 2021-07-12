'This behaviour in 2021?': Kevin Pietersen slams racial abuse of England footballers after Euro 2020 final loss

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen came down hard on the racial abuse meted out to England footballers after the Euro 2020 final loss against Italy. England lost the final at Wembley Stadium in London to Italy 2-3 on penalties with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka missing their strikes in the shoot-outs.

Chaos broke out on the streets of London after England's loss, and in a tweet, Pietersen said that he was caught in the ruckus on the streets. Also, in the tweet, the former England batsman said that he wonders whether England should get the hosting rights of FIFA World Cup 2030.

"The walk I took with Dylan to get our car home last night was scary absolutely HORRENDOUS! This behaviour in 2021?? The abuse of the players who gave us so much joy??"Do we actually deserve the 2030 World Cup?," Pietersen tweeted.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took to Twitter earlier to condemn the racial abuse directed at England footballers and said that the players of the team "deserve to be lauded as heroes".

"Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves," Johnson tweeted.

The FA, the country's apex football body, also condemned the racial abuse of its players.FA pointed out that this England team has been highlighting the issue of racism throughout the tournament, taking the knee before all their matches.

UK, Spain, Portugal have already made their bids to host the World Cup in 2030. Ireland, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile, are also in the fray.