This day, that year: Australia’s Steve Smith slams ton to end India’s 2015 World Cup campaign

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 09:41 IST

India were unbeaten in their 2015 World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand till the MS Dhoni-led side reached the semi-finals. With a solid performance from both bat and ball, India picked up seven wins in seven games - defeating Pakistan, South Africa, UAE, West Indies, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, to enter the top four, where they faced a mighty challenge from hosts Australia. The 2011 World Cup-runners were looking good of retaining the trophy. But then, Steve Smith changed the script.

Australia skipper Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to bat first. India seamer Umesh Yadav provided an early breakthrough, dismissing the dangerous David Warner for 12. His partner Aaron Finch stuck around in the middle with Steve Smith, who immediately went after India’s bowling attack to score his century. He struck 11 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 112.9 in his innings of 93-ball 105.

Smith and Finch stitched a 182-run partnership for the 2nd wicket before the former was dismissed in 35th over by Umesh. Finch missed out on his ton, as he was dismissed soon after by Umesh for 81.

Despite an insipid show from the rest of Australia’s middle-order, late big hits from Mitchell Johnson and James Faulkner ensured that the hosts post a mammoth total of 328/7 in 50 overs. In reply, India could were bundled out for 233 in 46.5 overs, and crashed out from the tournament.

Australia, later, went on to defeat New Zealand to register their fifth World Cup trophy.