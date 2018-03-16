This Day, That Year: Sachin Tendulkar does the unthinkable, scores 100th ton

It was indeed a long wait. After scoring his 99th international hundred, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had gone 33 innings across formats for his world record for which the entire cricket fraternity waited anxiously.

From the 2011 World Cup to Test tours of England and Australia as well as an ODI series Down Under, the Little Master had traversed through continents but the world record century eluded him for close to a year before he finally broke the jinx.

Taking a single off Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan at Mirpur provided Tendulkar the chance to get to his first triple figure score in international cricket for about a year — from March 2011 to March 16, 2012 — during the Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Before that, Tendulkar came close to creating the record twice — against England when he scored 91 in The Oval Test, and against the West Indies when he fell six runs short in front of his home crowd in Mumbai later in 2011.

With a somber expression on his face, Tendulkar took off his helmet and glanced at his bat — as if he was complaining. Struggling hard to control his emotions, Tendulkar looked up in the sky, shook hands with Shakib who came running in soon, and then tapped his helmet with the handle of his bat, showing the embedded Indian flag to his dressing room.

“I was not thinking about the milestone, the media started all this; wherever I went, the restaurant, room service, everyone was talking about the 100th hundred. Nobody talked about my 99 hundreds. It became mentally tough for me because nobody talked about my 99 hundreds,” Tendulkar told ESPNCricinfo.

Tendulkar went on to score 114 that day against Bangladesh, but ended the day on a disappointing note since the Indian cricket team lost the contest by five runs. However, little did the delirious Indian cricket fans know that this was to be Tendulkar’s last international hundred as well.

The contest against Bangladesh proved to be his penultimate ODI for India, as in the next game against Pakistan he scored 52, and bowed out of ODI cricket.

Tendulkar went on to play Test cricket for a few more months, and curtains on his illustrious career were drawn at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in November 2013 when he walked off for one last time as Indian cricketer, after scoring 74 in his final Test innings.