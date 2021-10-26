Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'This game should bring people together, not divide them': Pakistan's Rizwan stands with Shami in wake of online abuse

Mohammad Rizwan has spoken in support of Mohammad Shami, who has been subjected to heavy abuse after the India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup.
This game should bring people together, not divide them- Mohammad Rizwan speaks in support of Mohammed Shami in view of online abuse after India vs Pakistan(REUTERS)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 03:50 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

From the moment Pakistan completed a 10-wicket victory against India in their T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter, pacer Mohammed Shami has been subjected to online racial abuse. Since yesterday, numerous cricketers have come out in support of Shami and the latest to join the bandwagon is Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan.

The right-hander was one of the prime architects of the “Men in Green's” astonishing win. He scored an unbeaten 79 and stitched a 152-run stand with fellow opener and captain Babar Azam (68*). 

On Tuesday, Rizwan took to his official Twitter handle to show solidarity with his colleague Shami, who failed to impress with the ball on that particular night and leak 43 runs in 3.5 overs. He posted a painting of Shami and captioned it: 

“The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable.@MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em.”

Meanwhile, legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag came out in support of Shami on Monday. 

“When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India,” Sachin wrote in a tweet.

“The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob,” Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

