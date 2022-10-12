'This is an issue for both India and Pakistan. Babar and Rizwan are so worried...': Nasser's huge warning for both sides

Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster clash at the T20 World Cup on October 23. This will be their third meeting this year in men's cricket; the two sides faced twice in the Asia Cup last month. While India had defeated Pakistan in their first face-off in the tournament in the group stage, Babar Azam's men registered a close victory in the Super 4 stage over India. Ahead of the T20 World Cup clash, both sides took part in multiple T20I series to prepare for the marquee tournament.

While India defeated Australia and South Africa 2-1 in the two T20I series, Pakistan faced a narrow 3-4 loss in the seven-match series against England earlier this month. The side is currently on the tour of New Zealand, where it is taking part in a tri-nation T20I series involving Bangladesh.

Like all other sides, India and Pakistan are likely to make final adjustments to their World Cup squads by October 15 but former England captain Nasser Hussain has pointed out a glaring weakness among the two teams. Hussain stated that both sides lack a proper no.7 in their squads, further stating that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will be fretting over the concern.

“At the start of T20 cricket, everyone talked about how there is no need to worry about No.7, they'll probably get like seven balls to face, so might as well play the extra bowler,” Hussain began as he spoke about the concern on Sky Sports Cricket.

“But actually, if you have a solid No.7, then it means that your top six can absolutely go for it. That has been an issue for India, they don't have enough all-rounders and Pakistan as well. Babar and Rizwan are so worried about the depth of their batting, so 20 overs becomes a very long time,” he further said.

Further talking about the Indian team, Hussain believes India had been “timid” in their previous World Cup campaigns and need to come out of their shell.

“India's issues have been ICC events really. They have been going around beating everyone, with a variety of players, they have rotated and rested. But the truth is that they have played some timid cricket in world events, like almost gone into their shell. They definitely played some fearful cricket in the last World Cup, especially in the powerplays,” said the former English skipper.

