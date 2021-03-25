'This is Kohli's team but he is the one running it': Ajay Jadeja names person responsible for instilling 'intent'

Virat Kohli has emerged as the quintessential leader of the current Indian team. Captain across all formats, Kohli has been responsible in forcing a paradigm shift in culture that has benefitted the team immensely. The current Indian unit is one of the fittest in the world and the fearless attitude of the players has helped the team become world beaters.

While Kohli has been at the forefront of the rise of Indian cricket, there is one person reckons former India batsman Ajay Jadeja, who has instilled intent in the team, and that individual is none other than the current head coach, Ravi Shastri. Jadeja feels the mindset of players is one that has been shaped in the right direction by Shastri and that is the reason this team thinks nothing is impossible.

Also Read | There will be new blood: India’s fiery debutants

"Ultimately, this team is Kohli's, but he is the one running this team… Ravi Shastri. The intent has been visible, not only today but for the last 3-4 years. There is no change in approach – irrespective of the result. This time remains the same. The difference is the thinking," Jadeja said in a video on Cricbuzz.

"That thinking is instilled in this team and this generation too is such. What the players think, the options they have. Players who are in and out, there are so many options that people of the old system would have gotten mental disorder."

Also Read | Chopra slams 'appalling' over-rate in Ind-Eng series, Vaughan reacts

Jadeja first got a taste of Shastri and how he operates when he made his India debut in 1992, a team which the former all-rounder was a part of. He may have not been the biggest hitter of the ball, but Shastri sure was aggressive in his own style, reveals Jadeja.

"His style of play – shot-making – was different. But aggression wise, Ravi was always right up there. His style of batting, his captaincy. The way he thought of aggressive, that skill was unique. He was never one to back down," Jadeja added.

Jadeja cited Shikhar Dhawan's example, saying the India opener did not worry about not playing the T20Is against England, and instead showed his worth in the first ODI where he scored 98 off 106 balls with 11 fours and two sixes.

"Shikhar Dhawan for example. He’s been playing for the last 7-8 years, and now he is benched and watching the new guys play. Despite that, he came and did his job in the first game, which shows how mentally tough he and the guys in this team are. Players looks so content. They are certain what they want and the style in which they want to play," Jadeja added.