Aakash Chopra slams 'appalling' over-rate in India- vs England series, Michael Vaughan reacts

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has raised concerns about the slow over-rates in the ongoing India vs England ODI series. The first ODI on Tuesday, which India won by 66 runs, had a dismal over-rate after the visitors opted to bowl.

Eoin Morgan & Co. went past the stipulated time to complete their 50 overs as they took four hours complete their quota. Despite having a couple of spinners – Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid – the visitors couldn’t make finish on time.

Chopra took to Twitter to highlight the 'appalling' over-rates during India-England series. He commented that the human race is getting fitter and stronger but it’s disappointing to see the game moving at a snail’s pace.

Also Read | 'India are where they are because of him': Clive Lloyd's huge praise for pacer

“Over-rates in this series are appalling. Two hours to finish a T20 innings. 4 hours plus to finish a 50-over innings. Human race is getting fitter and stronger and cricket matches are moving at a snail’s pace,” tweeted Chopra.

Over-rates in this series are appalling. Two hours to finish a T20 innings. 4 hours plus to finish a 50-over innings. Human race is getting fitter and stronger and cricket matches are moving at a snail’s pace. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 23, 2021





Former England captain Michael Vaughan also had his say on the slow over-rate. He said that he is not getting old and that the game needs to run fast.

Spot on Aakash ... 4hrs 10 mins for 50 overs !!! https://t.co/sEJyvGPyeh — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 23, 2021





“11 overs in an hour ... One day cricket ...!!!!! I have decided it’s not me getting old it’s the game that needs to bloody hurry up ... #INDvsENG,” Vaughan tweeted.

On Tuesday, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna made the big stage their own with record-breaking performances to give an all-round India a convincing victory. After under-fire opener Shikhar Dhawan delivered with a solid 98, Krunal (58*) smashed the fastest fifty by a debutant to fire India to 317 for five following England's decision to field.

The 25-year-old Krishna's figures were the best by an Indian debutant as England's innings ended at 251 in 42.1 overs.

Earlier, India were fined 40 per cent of their match after falling two overs short of the required rate in the 5th and decisive T20I match against England in Ahmedabad. The fine was imposed by Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, and third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge.