'This is mental harassment': Urvashi lambasted for latest Instagram story on hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted

India cricketer Rishabh Pant had suffered a horrible road accident while driving to his hometown Roorkee on Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30. It led to injuries on his forehead, ankle, wrist, a ligament tear on his right knee and abrasion injuries on his back. He was being treated at Max Hospital in Dehradun from where he has now been shifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela with whom Pant was linked in the past, has been sharing cryptic posts related to the unfortunate accident of the cricketer. On Thursday, she took to Instagram stories and shared an uncaptioned black and white photograph of the Mumbai hospital where Pant is admitted. Earlier after his accident, she had posted a photo of herself on Instagram and captioned it as 'Praying' followed by a white heart emoji and a white dove emoji.

Urvashi's posts have triggered rave responses from the cricketer's fans who seem miffed with the actress for using Pant for her publicity gimmicks. Some fans labelled her cryptic posts as 'mental harassment' to the Indian cricketer.

"This is mental harrasment. If a man did this, he'd either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name," tweeted one netizen.

"If you feel this is absolutely sick & @UrvashiRautela needs to be finally called out for it, please tag her and say #GetWellSoonUrvashi," wrote another user.

"Such a Cheap Tricks For Fame . He is Not Well went Through a Major accident . This is Not entertainment anymore this is mental Harassment !," posted one Pant fan.

Another Pant fan tagged the Indian actress and wrote “Imagine if a man would be doing this? Then that boy would have been booked for non-bailable Jail under serious sections like stalking, sexual and mental harassment, privacy etc and the whole toxic feminist gang would have been shouting.#GetWellSoonUrvashi.”

Meanwhile, as per reports Pant is likely to miss the four-Test Australia series at home starting February 9 and might miss the entire IPL 2023. It is unclear how many months it would take for him to recover fully.

