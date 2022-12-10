'This is the way to...': Michael Vaughan takes sly dig at Team India after Ishan Kishan's blazing double century

Record-breaker Ishan Kishan and centurion Virat Kohli led India to a colossal 227-run win against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI match of the series in Chattogram. Ishan was in blitzkrieg mode as he smashed 210 runs in 131 balls, scoring the fastest ever double ton in ODIs, as India amassed a massive total of 409 for eight. En route to Ishan's knock, former England captain Michael Vaughan took a sly dig at Team India and their batting approach in ODIs.

Vaughan has criticised India's conservative batting approach in white-ball format. The most recent of those were after India suffered a heartbreaking exit from the T20 World Cup after losing to England in the semis.

"Since winning 50 over World Cup what have they done? Nothing. India are playing a white-ball game that is dated and have done for years. India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history. Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered?” Vaughan had written in his column for The Telegraph.

On Saturday, he took to Twitter to take a dig at India amid Ishan's blazing knock, writing, “This is the way to play one day cricket in this era India #BANvIND.”

Ishan and Kohli had stitched a 290-run stand for the second wicket as India amassed their sixth 400-plus total in ODIs. The bowlers then did a quick job in wrapping up Bangladesh for just 182 runs, inflicting one of their biggest defeats in ODI cricket.

"This was expected from our team. Virat and Kishan set it up for us. The scores don't suggest that the way he started off. He grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He batted brilliantly. Virat also used his experience and guided him. You know that the batters will come hard and you will get wickets. There was not much help. We took some brave chances. Very happy with our performance. We are learning as a team. Still try to get better," stand-in skipper KL Rahul said after the match.

