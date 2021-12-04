'This is where I missed Virat Kohli the captain': Ex-India batter lauds skipper's impressive trap for New Zealand star

India bowled New Zealand out on merely 62 in the first innings of the second Test in Mumbai. After Ajaz Patel's incredible 10-wicket haul in the first innings put New Zealand on a record high, the side stumbled to the worst-ever score on Indian soil in a Test match.

While Indian spinners wreaked havoc, taking seven wickets in the New Zealand innings, it was Mohammed Siraj who began the wicket-spree for India. The pacer took the first three wickets of the innings which put the host in the driving seat.

Siraj dismissed Will Young in the first ball of the third over, and removed a dangerous Tom Latham merely four deliveries later. The pacer laid a leg-side trap for the left-hander as he attacked Latham with bouncers, as the New Zealand stand-in captain eventually succumbed to one. He was drawn to hit a hook shot and was caught at deep square leg by Shreyas Iyer.

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra lauded Siraj on the wicket and also pointed out that captain Virat Kohli must be equally credited for the dismissal.

“That is where I missed Virat Kohli, the captain. Mohammed Siraj set Tom Latham up brilliantly, and it's not only the wicket of the bowler. Kohli played a role in it,” said Chopra.

Not a single bouncer bowled to Latham. Only 6 balls from fast bowlers have finished within the stumps. And that created chances already. Might be worth trying a bit more. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 27, 2021

Chopra pointed out that Indian pacers didn't bowl a single short-pitched delivery to Latham in the first Test, which was a mistake on their part.

“In the last Test, we didn't see a single bouncer against Tom Latham. With Siraj, you can expect short-pitched bowls more often than not. So he bowled short and they had the leg-side trap ready for Latham. It was a good wicket and wonderful captaincy,” Chopra further said.

Latham top-scored for New Zealand in the first Test, slamming half-centuries across both innings (95 & 52).

