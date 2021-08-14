'This pitch is getting slower': Aakash Chopra explains why Ashwin's absence in second Test 'has come back to bite' India

Have India missed a trick by not playing R Ashwin in the ongoing India vs England Test match at Lord's? Aakash Chopra certainly concurs as he has opined that the decision to sit out one of India's most successful bowlers in Tests may come back to haunt Virat Kohli and his team.

In the second Test of the five-match series, India continued with the same template as the first; that is going in with four seam bowlers and one spinner in form of Ravindra Jadeja.

In a video shared on his Youtube channel, former India opener Chopra remarked that Ashwin's absence may hurt India as they are missing a good batsman in the lower middle-order where nobody else can give the team those crucial runs.

“Let's be fair, let's be honest, the tail was too long. Shami, Siraj, Bumrah, Ishant - I mean you don't expect a lot of runs. So it has come back to bite you because none of the four fast bowlers you played bat,” Chopra quipped.

Cricketer-turned-commentator further stated that Ashwin would have been mighty useful on the last couple of days of the Test as England will be batting fourth and also because the pitch is slowing down.

“You have not played Ravichandran Ashwin and this pitch is getting slower. The edges are also not carrying and that's another thing that is going to be a regular feature of this Test match that the pitch is getting slower and slightly lower. You need spin on the fourth and fifth day, it is almost certain,” explained.

At stumps on Day 2, hosts England find themselves on 119/3, trailing India's first-innings total of 364 by 245 runs. For the visitors, openers Rohit Sharma (83) and KL Rahul (129) starred with the bat. James Anderson bagged yet another five-wicket haul.

In response, English opener Rory Burns was dismissed on 49, while skipper Joe Root continues to hold fort as he ended the day unbeaten on 48.