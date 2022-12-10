'This puts cat among the pigeons': Karthik sends huge warning for Team India after Ishan Kishan's sensational double ton

Team India youngster Ishan Kishan produced a scintillating performance in Chattogram on Saturday, as he became the only fourth Indian to score a double century in ODIs. Ishan scored a brilliant 210 off just 131 deliveries with 24 fours and 10 sixes, as he broke West Indies great Chris Gayle's record for fastest double-hundred in the format. As a result, India posted a mammoth total of 409/8 in fifty overs in the final ODI.

Following the innings, wishes have poured in from the Indian cricket fraternity for Ishan and the team's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also spoke in detail about the left-handed batter's performance in the ODI against Bangladesh. Karthik stated that the innings by Ishan Kishan will leave the team management scratching its head over the opening combination; the youngster played in the final ODI of the series due to Rohit Sharma's injury.

“It was beautiful to watch the way Ishan paced his innings after first five overs. The kind of shots he played, he took on bowlers consistently. The beauty about 200 was the strike rate; at 160, scoring a double hundred is special effort. He batted beautifully, the last 100 coming off 41 balls says a lot. That's the skill, that's why he has been picked by Mumbai Indians at such a high price,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

“He's somebody who is going to deliver. This, in many ways, puts the cat among the pigeons when it comes to the openers,” the star wicketkeeper further said.

Following his knock, Ishan Kishan even said that he could have gone for the 300-run mark; Kishan was dismissed in the 35th over of the Indian innings. ""I got out with 15 (14.1) overs left. I could have got 300 also," Kishan told the broadcasters 'SonyLiv' at the innings break.

Among other Indians to have reached the mark, skipper Rohit Sharma has reached it thrice including his highest ODI score of 264 while Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag have scored once each.

