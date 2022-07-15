'This story has been repeated by Virat many times...': Former selector pinpoints major flaw in Kohli's batting technique

Virat Kohli's lean patch has sparked a huge debate, with many former players including legendary Kapil Dev questioning his place in the Twenty20 set-up. The star India batter, who is yet to score a hundred in close to three years, perished for a sedate 16 in the second ODI against England on Thursday. Kohli made a return to the eleven after missing the series opener because of a groin strain. He invited a loud cheer after striking three boundaries at Lord's but was caught behind off David Willey. Also Read | ‘We all know Rohit Sharma struggles against left-arm seamers when ball swings’: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli had got off the mark with a straight driven four off Reece Topley, who went on to take a six-fer. The mercurial batter later hit him for two more boundaries but a Willey delivery wide outside the off-stump ended his stay.

Amid growing calls over his ouster from the shortest format, Saba Karim was asked about the fashion in which the 33-year-old batter was dismissed.

"I feel he needs a little more concentration and stronger willpower to emerge from this phase. This story has been repeated by Virat Kohli many times. That is why we have been saying how good he looks, he is in good form, but the search for the big score is still there," said the former India selector on Sony Sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Kohli's speciality has always been that he allows the ball to come close to his body and then he plays his shots. But the way he has been getting out, the way he got out today as well, the ball was too far outside the off-stump and he tried to flirt with it and the result was that he got out again," Karim elaborated.

The former stumper also pointed out a pattern in Kohli's dismissals and explained how the bowlers are making the Indian's life difficult.

"I am seeing a pattern in Virat Kohli's dismissals, what happens before that. We saw in the Test matches that he played fantastic drives off the front foot, so are bowlers setting him up like that?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"They first pitch it up to him, so that he commits himself on the front foot and then shorten the length slightly and then get a wicket there. It is necessary for Virat Kohli to understand this and then find a solution for it. You can emerge from this phase if you are ready to bring a change in your game plan," Karim further said.

While many have been critical of Kohli's barren run, others including Rohit Sharma have extended support to the star batter.

"For someone who has won so many matches for India, you need one or two innings to bounce back. That's what I feel and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly," Rohit said at the post-match press conference on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON