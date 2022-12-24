'Three figures are just a number for me': Pant's straightforward response on 'nervous 90s' question after 93-run knock

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant produced a fine display on Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh, as he scored a valiant 93 to steer India out of trouble in Chattogram. When Pant arrived at the crease, India were reeling at 72/3 and the side soon lost the wicket of Virat Kohli (24) as well; however, Pant, alongside Shreyas Iyer (87), played a counter-attacking knock as India eventually ended their innings on 314, taking an important 87-run lead over the hosts.

However, this was Pant's sixth score in the nineties; he has five centuries to his name and 11 half-centuries to his name. Earlier this year, Pant had recorded another score in the nineties when he was dismissed on 96 against Sri Lanka in March.

Pant, though, remains unbothered with the conversion rate. When asked by former India women's captain Anjum Chopra if the ‘nervous 90s’ are impact Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter insisted that he doesn't care much about the “landmarks.”

“As an individual, I don't think about the landmark so much. Three figures are just a number for me, I try to play out the situation most of the times. If it happens, it's good. If it doesn't, can't control that,” Pant told Anjum ahead of Day 3 of the Test in Dhaka.

Pant, though, did accept that he didn't capitalize on the opportunity of scoring his sixth Test century.

“As an individual, I am fine because I knew I was batting well. I didn't capitalize because I missed my hundred, but happy that Shreyas Iyer and I got our team out of trouble,” said the wicketkeeper-batter.

Earlier, India had bowled Bangladesh out on 227 in the first innings with Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav ending with four wickets each, while Jaydev Unadkat taking two. By Stumps on Day 2, Bangladesh didn't lose a wicket but lost the early wickets of Najmul Hossain Shanto (5) and Mominul Haque (5) in the first session of Day 3.

