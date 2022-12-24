Watch - 'Shirt bhi khol le apna': Frustrated Virat Kohli yells at Najmul Shanto for wasting time close to Day 2 stumps

It's extremely difficult to keep Virat Kohli quiet in the field and a similar incident was witnessed on Day 2 of the second India-Bangladesh Test at Mirpur. Kohli was provoked after Bangladesh batters started wasting time with lights getting dimmer. Frustrated with the antics of Bangladesh batters, Kohli angrily gestured to remove his jersey as Najmul Hossain Shanto started tying his shoelaces after the fifth ball of the sixth over, following which the umpires called for stumps.

Shanto, at the non-striker's end went down to tie his shoe laces which did not sit well with the former India captain. Mocking Shanto for wasting time, Kohli started tugging his jersey and took a shot at the batter, what many claimed was "Shirt bhi khol le apna" (Open your shirt as well).

This was not the only instance when Shanto brought a delay in the proceedings. Earlier after Bangladesh walked out to bat in the second innings, Shanto asked for a change of his bat and checked all the bats the 12th man came with but continued with the one he was playing with.

India started Day 2 from the overnight score of 19/0 and went to pile 314/10 on the board, which also saw them take 87-run lead. India lost both the openers early at the start of play and were reduced to 94/4 at one stage.

Shreyas Iyer, who had a good outing in the first Test, maintained a similar tempo and along with Rishabh Pant rescued India from a difficult situation. Both the batters missed out from their respective centuries, as Iyer scored 87, while Pant chipped in with 93. Together they added 159 runs for the fifth wicket.

Among the Bangladesh bowlers, spinners Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan picked four wickets each. Bangladesh openers Shanto and Zakir Hasan survived the closing stage of the day as Bangladesh finished 7/0 at stumps.

