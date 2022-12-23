Watch: India captain KL Rahul fumes at Najmul Shanto after Bangladesh batter wastes time with confusing bat-choosing act

Despite spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam picking eight wickets between themselves, India hold the aces at the end of Day 2 of the second Test of the series in Mirpur. Rishabh Pant's knock of 93 and Shreyas Iyer's 105-ball 87, helped India take a 87-run lead before the Bangladesh openers in Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan closed the proceedings for the day unscathed, reducing the gap by seven runs in the tricky six overs of play.

During the fag end of the second day, during Bangladesh's second innings, India captain KL Rahul was left fuming at Shanto for wasting time. It happened at the end of the fourth over when few of the Bangladesh players walked in with drinks while Shanto called for a change of bat. Umpires were unhappy with the act as well.

However, what left Rahul fuming was that Shanto had gone through four new options as his bat and eventually picked the original one. Rahul walked towards him, checked his bat and looked at the umpire as he complained of wasting time.

Asked for change of bat and took the same bat 😂

Well done shanto, you succeeded in wasting the time

You may survive for a day but not a match#INDvsBangladesh #indvsban #IndiavsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/TfefuGie3O — Ayodhya karthik (@ayodhyakarthik) December 23, 2022

Talking about the match, Pant and Iyer scripted a stunning 159-run stand although both missed their centuries, but their knocks were enough to inflict damage on the Bangladesh team as India finished with 314 runs in their first innings. Captain Shakib and Taijul picked four wickets apiece for Bangladesh.

India had earlier won the opening Test in Chattogram last week, winning by 188 runs. The win helped India jump back in contention for a place in the World Test Championship final as they took the second spot.

"I think he will be ready to pounce tomorrow. The ball is keeping low, the wicket has variable bounce. The contributions by the bowlers in the first innings, it was commendable. We just need to find the right lengths and bowl in the right areas," Iyer said at the end of Day 2 as India look to remain on top when they resume the proceedings on the third day.

