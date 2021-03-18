IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Three regional qualifiers for men's 2022 T20 WC postponed due to COVID-19: ICC
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.(REUTERS)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.(REUTERS)
cricket

Three regional qualifiers for men's 2022 T20 WC postponed due to COVID-19: ICC

The Asia A Qualifier, which was due to be hosted between April 3 and 9, involving Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, will now be played in Kuwait between October 23 to 29.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:16 PM IST

Three men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Africa and Asia -- pathway tournaments to the 2022 showpiece event in Australia -- have been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the game's governing body ICC said on Thursday.

The Asia A Qualifier, which was due to be hosted between April 3 and 9, involving Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, will now be played in Kuwait between October 23 to 29.

The decisions were taken due to new restrictions being put in place by several participating countries to suspend sporting activities to limit the spread of the new COVID-19 variants, therefore giving no opportunity for teams to sufficiently train.

The other contributing factor was the extensive quarantine requirements for the visiting teams on their return to their respective countries.

The men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa A and B Qualifiers were due to take place in South Africa in April this year and have been rescheduled to October 25-31.

Qualifier A involves Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Rwanda, Seychelles, Swaziland and Uganda, while Qualifier B includes Botswana, Cameroon, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Tanzania.

"The postponements were confirmed as a result of the process undertaken for the ICC's comprehensive contingency planning of COVID-19 after consultation with members and with the relevant government and public health authorities," the world body said in a statement.

"The ICC men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier is now confirmed to take place between 24 and 27 November in Nigeria involving Kenya, Nigeria, and the top teams from the Sub Regional Africa A and B Qualifiers respectively to allow sufficient time for the sub-regional qualifiers to be completed."

In addition, the ICC U19 men's World Cup Asia Division 2 has also been cancelled as Thailand are unable to host due to COVID-19 restrictions and there is no other suitable hosting option.

Bhutan, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Thailand were confirmed to participate in the Division 2 event.

Oman and Singapore have now been promoted to the U19 Men's CWC Asia Qualifier scheduled in September in the United Arab Emirates, as a result of both teams having the best records in the previous five editions of the U19 men's CWC qualifiers.

The ICC U19 men's World Cup Africa Division 2 Qualifier has been postponed to August 7-13 from June 2021 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions where hosts Tanzania, Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda and Sierra Leone will compete for two U19 men's Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier spots.

"The dates for the U19 Men's CWC Africa Qualifier have been confirmed as 25 September to 1 October and will be hosted by Nigeria with Namibia, Nigeria, Uganda also competing for one spot in the West Indies in early 2022," the governing body said.

The ICC women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier which is a qualifying tournament to the showpiece event in 2023 has been rescheduled to October to 3-11 from September to ease regional calendar congestion involving hosts Botswana, Cameroon, Namibia, Nigeria, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international cricket council
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Shubman Gill(AP)
India's Shubman Gill(AP)
cricket

Open season in Indian cricket

By N Ananthanarayanan, Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • Just like the pace bowling unit measured up to the demand, the opening department too withstood the churn, though the talk was more about technique of the personnel than discussion about growing options.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.(REUTERS)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.(REUTERS)
cricket

Three regional qualifiers for men's 2022 T20 WC postponed due to COVID-19: ICC

PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The Asia A Qualifier, which was due to be hosted between April 3 and 9, involving Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, will now be played in Kuwait between October 23 to 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shahid Afridi.(Getty Images)
File image of Shahid Afridi.(Getty Images)
cricket

'This is surprising to me': Shahid Afridi blames PCB for PSL 6's postponement

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Speaking at a function in Lahore on Wednesday, Afridi said that the Pakistan Super League should not have been postponed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL.(Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Either it’s everything or nothing': Gambhir baffled at Rahul's 'two extremes'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:50 PM IST
  • The former India opening batsman is surprised at how woefully out of form Rahul tends to get when things aren't going his way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel with MI owner Akash Ambani(MI/Twitter)
Photo of former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel with MI owner Akash Ambani(MI/Twitter)
ipl

Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:05 PM IST
MI bought a total of seven players during the auctions which included Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.(@RSWorldSeries)
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.(@RSWorldSeries)
cricket

Sachin hits fifty, Yuvraj smashes 20-ball 49 as India Legends storm into final

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Riding on Tendulkar's half-century and Yuvraj's entertaining 20-ball 49 not out which had six sixes and a four saw India score 218 for three in 20 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VVS Laxman in conversation at an event.(Twitter)
VVS Laxman in conversation at an event.(Twitter)
cricket

He will be disappointed: VVS explains what’s going wrong with Rahul’s technique

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • In the last three games, the Karnataka batsman has registered scores of 1, 0, and 0. Despite his poor run, Rahul has been backed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian batsman KL Rahul walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,.(PTI)
Indian batsman KL Rahul walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,.(PTI)
cricket

KL Rahul caught in a downward spiral

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:45 AM IST
  • With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, and facing a must-win fourth game here on Thursday, the focus is on an off-colour Rahul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli (R), England pacer Mark Wood during the third T20I(AFP)
India's captain Virat Kohli (R), England pacer Mark Wood during the third T20I(AFP)
cricket

‘The first six he hit off me was a hell of a shot’: Mark Wood

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Reacting to Kohli’s power-hitting, Wood said that the Indian captain played some really good shots and ‘good players are allowed to do that’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's KL Rahul walks after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
India's KL Rahul walks after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
cricket

India predicted XI for 4th T20I: Will Kohli and Co. give Rahul another chance?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • India vs England 4th T20I: Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman got going on Tuesday and the bowlers were later taken to cleaners by England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mark Wood celebrates the wicket of Indian batsman Rohit Sharma during the third T20I against India(PTI)
Mark Wood celebrates the wicket of Indian batsman Rohit Sharma during the third T20I against India(PTI)
cricket

'Watching their bowlers': Wood gearing up for T20 World Cup with a slow yorker

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Wood said he realised the importance to have a slow ball while competing on Indian pitches when he played with India pacer Shardul Thakur in the IPL, where they play for Chennai Super Kings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Right: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. (BCCI)
From Right: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. (BCCI)
cricket

'His failure is pushing the entire team into a whirlpool': Raja on India batsman

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • India vs England: "He usually takes off from there and flattens the opposition. Because of his failures, his lack of big-hitting, the entire team has been pushed into a whirlpool," Raja said about the India batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa women registered a comprehensive five-wicket in the final ODI to take the series 4-1. The side has now won 10 of their last 11 ODIs.(Twitter)
South Africa women registered a comprehensive five-wicket in the final ODI to take the series 4-1. The side has now won 10 of their last 11 ODIs.(Twitter)
cricket

INDW vs SAW, 4th ODI: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Despite India Women skipper Mithali Raj scoring a fighting unbeaten half-century (79), South Africa Women cruised to a five-wicket win, courtesy fifties from Anne Bosch and Mignon du Preez and an impressive three-wicket haul from Nadine de Klerk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Hardik Pandya during the third T20 against England(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Hardik Pandya during the third T20 against England(PTI)
cricket

‘India’s current batting line-up isn’t in their best interest’: Ajay Jadeja

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Citing the example of Hardik Pandya, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that the all-rounder’s batting skills are not being fully utilised by the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa women defeat India women by 5 wickets in the final T20I, clinch series 4-1(BCCI Women / Twitter)
South Africa women defeat India women by 5 wickets in the final T20I, clinch series 4-1(BCCI Women / Twitter)
cricket

Players lacked game time, says Raman after 1-4 defeat to SA

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:13 PM IST
South Africa won the final match by five wickets to finish the series 4-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP