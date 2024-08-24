Three Super Overs: KSCA T20 trophy witnesses a clash for ages as Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters in dramatic finish

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 witnessed something extraordinary during the clash between the Hubli Tigers and Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The two sides got involved in a clash for the ages where three super overs were played. Batting first, Manish Pandey's Hubli Tigers posted 164 all out in 20 overs, while riding on skipper Mayank Agarwal's half-century, Bengaluru Blasters levelled the score by finishing 164/9 after the end of their innings. In the end, Hubli Tigers were back to winning ways as they defeated Bengaluru Blasters in an unprecedented triple super over thriller. Hubli Tigers won the match after triple super over.(X Image)

The match entered a super over, and the main drama began there.

Super Over 1

Mayank Agarwal and Aniruddha Joshi came out to bat for Bengaluru, and LR Kumar hurt them early on the first ball. He got the better of Mayank on the first ball, but Joshi managed to hit a six on the last ball to make it 10 off the super over. Manvanth Kumar and Manish Pandey were given the task of chasing the 11-run target against Lavish Kaushal. Pandey hit the much-needed six on the fourth ball but they only managed to level the score with a single on the last ball.

Super Over 2

Manish and Manvanth once again batted for Hubli, however, this time against a different bowler Naveen MG. The Hubli batting duo failed to hit a boundary and only managed to score just 8. Chasing the 9-run target, LR Chethan hit a boundary on the first ball but Vidhwath Kaverappa bounced back well and restricted Bengaluru to 8/1, which included a run-out dismissal.

Super Over 3

After the two dramatic super-overs, the high-octane clash entered the third round of super overs. Bengaluru Blasters batted first with Suraj Ahuja and Aniruddha Joshi in the middle and Manvanth got the better of the latter on the first ball. Shubhang Hegde, who came as the third batting option, hit a six on the final ball of the over to make it 12 from it.

Hubli stuck with Manish and Manvanth with the bat and the latter hit a couple of boundaries, including one on the last ball to help Hubli register a sensational win.