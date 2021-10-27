‘Throat still sore’: Mohammad Hafeez reveals he ‘screamed the loudest’ after Pakistan beat India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan's 10-wicket win over India in the two teams' opening match of the T20 World Cup will go down as one of their more memorable ones. For nearly three decades, Pakistan did not manage to win even a single World Cup match against India, trailing 0-7 in ODIs and 0-5 in T20Is. However, a dominating win over Virat Kohli’s men ended 29 years’ worth of wait as they registered their maiden World Cup win against the arch rivals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Needless to say, Pakistan erupted in joy after the result. The PCB shared a video of Babar Azam’s riveting speech in the change room, indicating what the win meant. The whole nation was celebrating the historic moment, and as were the players. Former Pakistan cricketers reacted sportingly to the win as images of Virat Kohli hugging Mohammad Rizwan and MS Dhoni interacting with some Pakistan cricketers went viral.

Also Read | Harbhajan, Amir involved in ugly slugfest on Twitter over Ind-Pak matches

Ahead of the start of the Pakistan vs New Zealand match, the experienced Mohammad Hafeez was asked who screamed the loudest following their win against India. The 41-year-old all-rounder replied saying that the person with the loudest scream was none other than himself, while adding that his throat is yet to recover from it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Seems like me, as my throat is still sore. It was a very emotional win for all of us," said Hafeez.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who won the toss and put New Zealand in, said the win over India in the first game of the tournament itself was a huge confidence booster.

"Winning always gives confidence, especially when it comes in the first game of the tournament. Boys are keen to maintain the performance today as well," he had said.