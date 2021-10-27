Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Amir involved in ugly slugfest on Twitter over India-Pakistan matches

In what appeared to be a banter at the beginning soon turned into an ugly slugfest between Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Amir. The noted India spinner and the former Pakistan pacer launched a no-holds-barred verbal attack on each other on Twitter late on Tuesday night on the backdrop of Pakistan's 10-wicket victory over India in a T20 World Cup 2021 match in Dubai.

Harbhajan and Amir shared as many as 8 tweets in their war of words which involved the veteran India off-spinner reminding the Pakistan left-arm seamer about the spot-fixing scandal in England, which halted Amir's cricket career for half a decade.

It all started when Amir, after Pakistan's first-ever victory in any World Cup match against India after 12 straight losses, tagged Harbhajan in a tweet asking how he was coping with the defeat.

The India off-spinner, who has been involved in banters with former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar responded by posting a video of him hitting a six against the left-armer to win the match for India in 2010 Asia Cup.

Amir then replied by posting a video of Shahid Afridi hitting sixes off Harbhajan in a Test match, which seems to have triggered the off-spinner and turned the banter into an ugly fight.

Harbhajan shared a still from the Lord's 2010 Test between Pakistan and England where Amir was found guilty of spot-fixing.

"Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game (What happened in Lords? Whose money was involved? How can you bowl a no ball in Test cricket?)," tweeted Harbhajan.

The feud did not stop there as Amir went on to use derogatory language towards the Indian spinner. However, the Turbanator did not relent in his opinion of Amir.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan said: "For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts."

In his last tweet, Harbhajan shared a video from an old match where he is seen smashing Amir for a six.

Notably, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Amir, and Salman Butt were involved in a spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan's tour of England in 2010. All three were handed substantial bans, but Pakistan decided to bring back Amir in international cricket in 2016.