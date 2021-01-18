India vs Australia: Thunderstorm likely to play spoilsport on final day of Brisbane Test

The Brisbane weather could play a major role on the final day of the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia at the Gabba. There are chances that rain may play the spoilsport again on Tuesday when India will be chasing the rest of 324 runs with 10 wickets in hand.

The Accuweather website predicts a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon for an hour. Also, there is a 51% chance of precipitation. On the other hand, BCC has predicted heavy rain overnight that may lead to a delayed start. However, the overall temperature will loom around 20 degree Celsius throughout the day.

Brisbane's weather forecast for January 19(Accuweather)

Meanwhile, the Gabba track is offering variable bounce after the cracks have opened up a bit. A maximum of 98 overs will be bowled from the planned early start where Australia will need ten wickets to win the match.

Earlier on Monday, heavy rains played the spoilsport and eventually, the play had to be called off 23 minutes early. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could face just 1.5 overs before the umpires decided to call for early stumps.

Before the duo came to bat, Mohammed Siraj best illustrated the never-say-die attitude of the visitors with his maiden five-wicket haul.