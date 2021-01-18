India vs Australia: Thunderstorm likely to play spoilsport on final day of Brisbane Test
The Brisbane weather could play a major role on the final day of the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia at the Gabba. There are chances that rain may play the spoilsport again on Tuesday when India will be chasing the rest of 324 runs with 10 wickets in hand.
The Accuweather website predicts a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon for an hour. Also, there is a 51% chance of precipitation. On the other hand, BCC has predicted heavy rain overnight that may lead to a delayed start. However, the overall temperature will loom around 20 degree Celsius throughout the day.
ALSO READ | 'India's resilience has got to give up': Ponting expects Aus to go for the kill
Meanwhile, the Gabba track is offering variable bounce after the cracks have opened up a bit. A maximum of 98 overs will be bowled from the planned early start where Australia will need ten wickets to win the match.
Earlier on Monday, heavy rains played the spoilsport and eventually, the play had to be called off 23 minutes early. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could face just 1.5 overs before the umpires decided to call for early stumps.
Before the duo came to bat, Mohammed Siraj best illustrated the never-say-die attitude of the visitors with his maiden five-wicket haul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test, Day 5 Live: Cummins picks India's 1st wicket, Pujara out to bat
'India's resilience has got to give up': Ponting expects Aus to go for the kill
- India vs Australia: Ricky Ponting believes India's fight has got to end at some stage and expects Australia to have a crack at India on Day 5 of the Brisbane Test with all guns blazing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brisbane Test: After Siraj touch, series decider on final day
- India vs Australia: Siraj’s 5/73 coupled with another fine piece of fast bowling from Shardul Thakur (4/61), helped India bowl Australia out for 294 in their second innings, which set India 328 to win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar eyes England Test series comeback
- The swing bowler, who missed the Australia tour due to injury, is on a comeback and playing in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Your all-round performance has kept the Test series alive'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammad Kaif congratulates Siraj on his maiden Test five-fer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: Smith gives a major update on Mithcell Starc’s hamstring injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by 8 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Kapil, haven't seen a batsman open his arms like he did: Jadeja on batter
- India vs Australia: Former batsman Ajay Jadeja has made a pretty bold claim, saying the free-flowing batting of one of India's batsmen from the current squad is probably the most effective he's seen by any India batsman since the legendary Kapil Dev.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Test captaincy is Smith's chance for redemption: Healy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge captaincy accolade for Joe Root following England's 7-wicket win over SL
- England's win over Sri Lanka was the 24th of Root's career, which puts him second on England's list of all-time successful Test captains.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: ‘The boy has become a man,’ Sehwag, Bishop hail Mohammed Siraj
- India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj, playing only his third Test, finished with 5/73, which made him the first Indian bowler to claim a five-for at the Gabba since Zaheer Khan’s 5/95 in 2003.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siraj claims maiden Test five-wicket-haul, ends India's 17-year-long wait
- Mohammed Siraj, who had a promising start to his Test career with five wickets in Melbourne, led from the front and claimed his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox