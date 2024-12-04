Thunderstorm warning issued for pink-ball Test as India face 'unique' weather hurdle: 'Expecting to pull covers...'

Adelaide Oval's head curator Damian Hough has raised concerns about the weather in the lead-up to the second Test between India and Australia, with thunderstorms predicted to hit the South Australian capital on Friday – the opening day of the highly anticipated pink-ball Test. According to Hough, the possibility of precipitation is a rare occurrence for this time of year in Adelaide; something he describes as “unique.” Thunderstorm could hit Adelaide on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test(Getty)

“Friday looks like it could be thunderstorms, which is a bit unique for Adelaide this time of year,” Hough said.

“I’m not sure exactly on the timing of those storms coming through, but we’re expecting to pull covers a bit on Friday. Hopefully it clears out on Saturday morning ... then it should be good for the remainder of the Test.”

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) in Australia confirmed the possibility of rain for the opening day, with a forecast of 0-7mm of precipitation and a 70 per cent chance of storms. According to Fox Sports Australia, it remains uncertain how long the storms will persist, with the curator hopeful that the weather will clear up in time for play to continue without interruption after Friday.

Beyond Friday’s potential disruption, the forecast for the rest of the match is more promising. “The forecast is extremely promising, with no rain expected for any of the final three days and no more than 2mm for day two,” Hough added, offering some relief to players and fans alike.

Pitch in Adelaide

The pitch at Adelaide Oval, known for its evening bounce under the lights, was reported to have a slight green tinge four days out from the first ball — typical for pitches leading up to Australian Test matches. It will be interesting to see how the conditions evolve in the coming days.

“Shield games, whether it’s a red ball or a pink one, we’re trying to replicate the Shield and the Test preparation ... (they have) very similar preparations,” added Hough.

“The Shield pitch (most recently between South Australia and Western Australia) showed if you didn’t get a new ball under lights and you had a couple of set batters in, you’re able to see through some night-time cricket.”