Tilak Varma, unstoppable and targetting the best bowlers

MUMBAI: Such has been the supply line of batting talent in T20s, there’s constant demand to produce something out of the ordinary to retain one’s India spot. After all, one has to contend with the explosive Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and Riyan Parag. Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 72 to lead the hosts to a thrilling two-wicket victory over England in the second T20I (REUTERS)

After his brilliant debut against West Indies in 2023, Tilak Varma played most of the series in the lead up to the 2024 T20 World Cup. Without being extraordinary, he was consistent.

When a new look team was picked after India’s World Cup win, the Surya-led side started to bat at a higher tempo in South Africa. Samson came into his own and Abhishek Sharma batted only on top gear.

Varma realised that he needed to step up to meet the demands or be drowned amid such brilliance. And boy, how has he responded to the challenge?

The 22-year-old left-hander was last dismissed on November 10 in Gqeberha, in the second T20I in South Africa. Since then, he has scored 107*, 120* and 19* in three T20I innings. In the second T20I against England on Saturday, he delivered another masterclass, 72* off 55 deliveries in Chennai.

Varma single-handedly secured India a two-wicket win, and a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. In the process, he bettered the record for most runs across four consecutive T20I innings, amassing 318 runs without being dismissed. It bettered the mark of New Zealand’s Mark Chapman – 271 runs without being dismissed. Among Indian batters, the previous best was Virat Kohli’s 258.

“The wicket was double-paced and quite challenging and wickets were falling continuously. I wanted to bat till the end, show the intent and look for the gaps. And also (to assess) the bowlers I want to hit in the gaps and the bowlers I want to use the pace of. I have done that today and the result came our way,” said Varma.

The ultimate quality of a player is adaptability, and Varma is showing that. He is not just blazing away, but responding to the demands of the situation. Chennai was a fine example. Attacking strike bowler Jofra Archer was to deal a psychological blow, and then playing out leg-spinner Adil Rashid’s overs was being smart.

“I know I can play both the types. I can score at a good strike rate and also at 6 or 7. That is what I discussed with Gautam (Gambhir) sir in the last match. He said “you can play with a strike rate over 10 also and below 10 also”. When team requires you should be flexible,” he said.

“In this game, I got the chance to prove. Gautam Sir also said during the drinks break, he said you can show people that you can play both the innings. So, I decided that whatever happens I will stay till the end and finish the game.”

Varma is confident batting at any number but it is at No.3 that he has fitted in the best. His three best innings, two hundreds against South Arica and Saturday’s knock, have come there.

For subcontinent batters, high speed has been an effective weapon. England captain Jos Buttler rattled Indian batters by unleashing Archer and Mark Wood with the new ball. Impressively, Varma used their pace to play shots and dismantle them.

Archer became his prime target with Varma smashing four sixes off him. He took Archer’s last over, the 16th, for 19 runs to tilt the scales. In all, he hit Archer for 30 off nine balls. In the end, the England fast bowler who had started so impressively, was left nursing his worst T20 figures – 4-0-60-1.

“I want to target their best bowlers. If you take on their best bowlers, others will be under pressure… For the (batter at the) other end also it makes it easier. So, I backed myself and took chances against him. Also, whatever shots I have scored off Archer, I have worked in the nets. Mentally I was ready for that.”

Few play the flick or shots behind the wicket better than Varma. His breathtaking pick-up flick off Archer has gone viral on social media.

“If you see, they were consistently bowling short. Archer and Wood were consistently bowling 150. So, (against that) pace if you want to hit square of the wicket, it will be tougher. I just wanted to use the pace and hit it as much behind as possible... and it has given me success.”