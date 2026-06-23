Tilak Varma warms up for UK T20I tour with 56-ball 136 in TG20

India vice-captain Tilak Varma warmed up for the upcoming away T20I series against Ireland and England with an unbeaten 136 off 56 balls that propelled Medak Falcons to a three-wicket win over Warangal Warriors in the TG20 here. Chasing a mammoth 259, Tilak got off the blocks quickly

Chasing a mammoth 259, Tilak got off the blocks quickly to ensure that the Falcons kept up with the required run rate as they scored fifty in the fourth over.

Tilak registered his fifty in 22 balls to help his side past the 100-run mark in eight overs.

With 65 runs needed off the last five overs, Tilak breezed to his century in 42 balls and stitched a 58-run partnership with Vikram to keep Falcons alive.

Vikram (27) fell in the penultimate over with 20 runs needed from 12 balls.

But Tilak, who hammered 14 fours and eight sixes, stood tall to take his side home.

Earlier, promising Hyderabad batter and Warriors captain Aman Rao Perala set the tone for the high-scoring contest with his blazing 32-ball century, scoring 142 in 48 balls to help his side post a daunting target of 259.

This is the only match Tilak will play in the tournament as he will be travelling to Ireland soon to team up with the India squad ahead of the T20 series, starting on June 26.