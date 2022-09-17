Tim David in focus as Australia train ahead of India T20s

The chatter around the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali is about the availability of tickets for the first T20I between India and Australia to be played on Tuesday. As the Australian team bus enters the stadium, a roar from the fans standing outside the ground welcomes them.

While the India players reached Chandigarh in batches on Saturday, Australia hit the nets under the lights ahead of the T20 series. With the new stands named after Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, a T20I match is being played at the PCA Stadium after four years. After a disappointing show in the Asia Cup, India will re-group on Sunday to prepare for the series. Australia, the T20 World Cup hosts, will be testing their players ahead of their series against West Indies and England.

Australia are without Mitchel Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh owing to minor injuries and to keep them fit ahead of the World Cup while David Warner has been rested as they prepare to defend the title they won at the UAE last year.

All-rounder Tim David, who has had a great run in the Big Bash League and also made an impression in IPL with Mumbai Indians, is likely to make his Australia debut in the series. David, who fetched ₹8.25 crore in the IPL 2022 auctions, justified his price. With Kieron Pollard out of form, the Singapore-born batter proved a perfect replacement. In eight IPL matches, he maintained a strike rate of 216.28, scoring 186 runs in eight innings.

Tim, who played 14 T20 matches for Singapore before his switch to Australia, had a long net session in Mohali. He will be under the spotlight in this series.

Australia’s chief selector George Bailey is confident David will provide depth to the team. “Tim continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad. He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket in recent times. We expect him to play a similar role to that he has been playing in the past few years,” chief selector George Bailey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON