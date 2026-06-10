Tipsy Stokes, £25 double rum and cokes and a brawl over VIP tables: What happened inside Chelsea’s naughtiest nightclub

The ECB is yet to comment. Ben Stokes has not publicly addressed the controversy either. But fresh details continue to emerge from the nightclub incident that has become English cricket's latest off-field storm. A new report has revealed that the England Test captain had been drinking double rum and cokes before the alleged altercation, which was reportedly triggered by a dispute over tables in a VIP area.

England's captain Ben Stokes reacts as he leaves the field after rain stopped play on the third day of the Test match between England and New Zealand(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

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A large group of England Test players were at the White Horse pub in Parsons Green, south-west London, on Sunday evening celebrating their victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's. Several England rugby internationals were also present. Hours later, however, an altercation broke out at Rex Rooms — described as "Chelsea's naughtiest nightclub" — which remains open until 3:30am.

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The incident allegedly involved 21-year-old Samoan rugby player Totoa Auvaa, who is contracted to Saracens, along with Stokes and fellow England cricketer Gus Atkinson. According to reports, Auvaa aimed a punch at Atkinson but instead struck an ECB security staff member accompanying the two cricketers, sparking the melee. Both Stokes and Atkinson are believed to have escaped unhurt.

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{{^usCountry}} While Saracens have confirmed they are investigating the incident, amid reports that Auvaa's future at the club is under scrutiny, a Daily Mail report claimed that neither Stokes nor Atkinson instigated the confrontation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Saracens have confirmed they are investigating the incident, amid reports that Auvaa's future at the club is under scrutiny, a Daily Mail report claimed that neither Stokes nor Atkinson instigated the confrontation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the report, Stokes arrived at the pub at around 9pm, with one staff member suggesting he already appeared "tipsy". He reportedly spent much of the evening around the bar, ordering "enormous" rounds that included "plenty" of double rum and cokes costing up to £25 each. Stokes is understood to have left the venue at around 11pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the report, Stokes arrived at the pub at around 9pm, with one staff member suggesting he already appeared "tipsy". He reportedly spent much of the evening around the bar, ordering "enormous" rounds that included "plenty" of double rum and cokes costing up to £25 each. Stokes is understood to have left the venue at around 11pm. {{/usCountry}}

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Stokes and Atkinson were also seen chatting with England rugby captain Maro Itoje, along with Ben Earl and Jamie George. The two England camps are known to share a close relationship. George co-founded The Boundary pub alongside several former England cricketers, while Earl is a long-time friend of England batter Zak Crawley.

The report added that the cricketers and rugby players discussed their upcoming tours of Australia before the latter group headed to Rex Rooms. One member of staff also recalled Stokes having a friendly conversation with George earlier in the evening.

Stokes' captaincy at stake?

Regardless of the eventual outcome of the ECB investigation, Stokes and Atkinson are expected to miss the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval and could face sanctions for the remainder of the series.

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An ESPNcricinfo report has since claimed that the ECB has offered Stokes the opportunity to step down as Test captain while continuing his international career. Should he decline to resign, the board is reportedly prepared to remove him from the role for breaching team protocols.

The report further suggested that the 35-year-old is reassessing his future in international cricket altogether as he grapples with the fallout from the incident and the scrutiny that has followed.

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