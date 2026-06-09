ECB offers Ben Stokes captaincy exit route after nightclub episode; retirement fears grow: Report

The off-field controversy that rocked English cricket on Monday and prompted the ECB to launch an investigation into Test captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson has escalated dramatically. The England board has reportedly given Stokes the chance to decide his own future as Test captain, while the 35-year-old is also understood to be considering retirement from international cricket altogether. England's Ben Stokes after the Lord's Test against New Zealand (Action Images via Reuters)

The incident allegedly took place in the early hours of Monday morning, when Stokes and Atkinson breached the team's newly introduced curfew by visiting a nightclub after England's victory over New Zealand in the first Test. The pair were reportedly involved in an altercation, triggering an ECB investigation and casting doubt over their availability for the second Test at The Oval.

However, an ESPNcricinfo report on Tuesday revealed fresh developments, claiming the ECB has offered Stokes the opportunity to step down as Test captain on his own terms while continuing his international career.

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The report further stated that if Stokes chooses not to resign, the ECB is prepared to remove him from the captaincy for breaching team protocols.

Either way, Stokes' position appears increasingly difficult to defend. Following the fallout from England's disastrous Ashes campaign, the team's heavily criticised trip to Noosa reignited questions about dressing-room culture and professionalism. In response, the ECB publicly pledged to tighten standards, introduce stricter disciplinary measures and reshape the team's culture. Against that backdrop, another off-field controversy involving the Test captain threatens to undermine those efforts and raises fresh doubts about whether Stokes can continue leading the side.

Retirement from international cricket also remains a possibility. According to the report, the all-rounder is weighing up his future amid growing friction between himself and the governing body following the nightclub episode.

There is, however, a third option available to Stokes. The report suggested he could choose to take a break from the game, similar to the one he took in 2021 when he stepped away from cricket to focus on his mental wellbeing.

With the ECB awaiting clarity on Stokes' decision, the announcement of England's squad for the second Test against New Zealand is expected to be delayed. Both Stokes and Atkinson are reportedly facing suspension for the remainder of the series pending the outcome of the investigation.