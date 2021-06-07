‘To get him out, you've got to bowl really well’: Parthiv names NZ batsman who knows 'how to play in English conditions'

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has heaped praise on New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s ability to perform in English conditions. The Kiwis, who are currently squaring off against England in a two-match Test series, will be locking horns with Virat Kohli’s Team Indian in the much-awaited final of the ICC World Test Championship which begins on June 18.

Captain Kane Williamson will be one of the vital cogs for New Zealand and Parthiv Patel believes that the Indian bowlers need to ‘bowl really well’ to get the better of him.

While speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Game Plan, the former Indian cricketer said Williamson has always been decisive in his footwork and knows how to play every ball on its merit.

“You have got to play under your eye line all the time, so to get him out, you've got to bowl really well against him. You have to make sure you are hitting the areas more often than not. The ability which he has - with correct defense and is always decisive about his footwork,” he added.

The WTC final has been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, released on May 17.

“As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men's team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test,” ICC had said in an official release.

The Indian cricket team players have already arrived in Southampton and after undergoing three-day hard quarantine, they have resumed their training.

