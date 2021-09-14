'To take the field in that mental state is far from ideal’: Laxman explains why cancelling 5th Test was the 'right call'

Nobody, be it fans, pundits, or the teams themselves, would have wanted the riveting India-England series to end the way it did. But such are the times where humans have no say when the wretched Covid-19 virus strikes. India led the series 2-1 before the fifth Test was cancelled. While fate of the series is yet to be decided, VVS Laxman has given out his opinion.

The former India batsman stated that it is unfair to “play the blame game” as the situation wasn't under anyone's control.

ALSO READ| 'India did not respect the series. Did not respect Test cricket either': Former English cricketer on cancelled 5th Test

“It was an abrupt, somewhat disappointing end to what had been a cracking series but given the circumstances in which the final Test at Old Trafford was cancelled, it's unfair to point fingers or play the blame game.

"More than a year and a half since the pandemic, the world is still far from a safe place. It might be tempting for many to see the Indian team as the villain of the piece, but I can say from our IPL experiences this summer that once any member of the team that you have been in close contact with tests positive, it is impossible not to be apprehensive, indeed fearful,” wrote Laxman in his column for TOI.

While giving his opinion about the fate of the series, Laxman remarked that India the ICC should award the series victory to India as they were leading 2-1 up until the point of cancellation.

“To take the field in that mental state is far from ideal. So is the potential risk of endangering others on the park, be it your teammates, the officials or the opponents. Against that backdrop, I think the cancelation of the Test was the right call, though I feel deeply for the fans who had invested so much time, money and emotion in the contest. I hope the ICC sees the situation for what it is and awards the series 2-1 to India, particularly with the BCCI having offered to play a Test during their white-ball tour of England next year,” said Laxman.