'Let them inspire a generation': Indian cricketing fraternity celebrates historic Olympic bronze in hockey

Indian cricketing fraternity joined millions of fans in celebrating India’s first Olympic medal in hockey in 41 years. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian men’s hockey team for winning bronze in the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

India beat Germany 5-4 in a high-scoring thriller that went down to the wire to finish on the podium for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Olympics, in which they had won gold.

It is India's 12th hockey medal overall and the third bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.

Also Read | How India won bronze medal in Tokyo, first Olympic medal in hockey since 1980

“Congratulations to each & every member of the hockey contingent on winning the #Bronze for India! A fantastic hard fought win…The penalty corner save by Sreejesh in the dying moments of the game was amazing. Entire India is immensely proud!” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

"A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia. After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years,” tweeted Virender Sehwag.

“Congratulations India. Bronze in Hockey after 41 yrs . What a game. Proud of Indian Hockey,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

“Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup!” wrote Gautam Gambhir.

“The 16 who scripted history: Manpreet, Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Rupinder, Surender, Amit, Birendra, Hardik, Vivek, Nilakanta, Sumit, Shamsher, Dilpreet, Gurjant, Lalit, Mandeep. Remember them, cherish them, tell your children about them. Let them inspire a generation,” former Wasim Jaffer.

In the final, Germany took an early lead in the goal-rich match through a second-minute goal by Timur Oruz, and posed a threat to eight-time Olympic hockey champions India in the first quarter.

After Simranjeet Singh equalised with a backhand shot for India, Germany kept their cool, scoring two goals to take a 3-1 lead in the second quarter.

But India pulled level late in that quarter thanks to goals by Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, making it 3-3 at the halftime break.

India then took a 5-3 lead after Rupinder Pal Singh notched in a penalty stroke and Simranjeet Singh scored his second of the match not long into the second half.

Germany came back a goal but was unable to force the equaliser, even after taking out its goalie to bring in an extra field player late in the game.

(With agency inputs