Tom Banton in isolation after positive Covid-19 test
England wicket-keeper batsman Tom Banton is one of the two overseas players who tested positive for coronavirus after Australia leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed contracted COVID-19 in the ongoing sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Since Monday and apart from the rapid tests, a total of 244 PCR tests were conducted which resulted in three positive tests. These individuals, including two foreign players and a local player support personnel, were quarantined on a separate floor of the team hotel.
Banton revealed on Wednesday that he tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and is now in isolation. The English cricketer, who plays for Quetta Gladiators in PSL, is feeling "OK" and thanked his fans for the support.
"Thanks a lot for all the messages and well wishes. Unfortunately, I received a positive Covid-19 test yesterday and I am now isolating and following the PSL protocols," Banton said in a statement on Twitter.
"Fortunately I am feeling OK so far and I have been well looked after by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators. Thanks for the support, look after yourselves and stay safe," he added.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed that just under 300 people are inside the bubble, including players, support staff, families, owners, match officials, and security officers, who will undergo repeat PCR tests on Thursday.
After it was revealed that Fawad had returned a positive result for coronavirus, the Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match was rescheduled for Tuesday.
An aggressive batting display from opening batsman Paul Stirling and an economical bowling spell from Faheem Ashraf guided Islamabad United to a comprehensive six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in the match.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Banton in isolation after positive Covid-19 test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lessons from changing conditions: Play the line, play in the V
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pietersen backs Ashwin to become one of India’s ‘all-time great bowlers’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaffer's hilarious tweet on Eng cricketer's reaction seeing Motera pitch is epic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seat broken by Maxwell's six in Wellington to go for auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'My words never intended to insult': Steyn apologizes for remark on IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Dev receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel eyes record fifer in 4th Test, also has a chance to get past Hirwani
- India vs England: He upped the ante on home turf as the third Test was played in Ahmedabad, which was also a pink ball Test. Axar was in terrific form as he ended with figures of 6/38 and 5/32 to become the first bowler to pick 11 wickets in a pink ball Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul firm at 2nd spot, Kohli moves to 6th
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agar picks six, Finch fires with the bat, Australia beat NZ in 3rd T20I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane defends IPL after Steyn's 'cricket gets forgotten' comment
- While Rahane said he didn't know about what Steyn had said, he opined that IPL has given a big platform to cricketers over the years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's bowling better than ever before': Kohli explains Kuldeep's omission
- Ahead of the fourth and final Test, which starts Thursday, Kohli was once again asked the reason behind Kuldeep's ouster from the D/N Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I won't be barracking for England': Warner on Ind-Eng 4th Test and WTC final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one said anything about pitch when we lost in NZ inside three days: Kohli
- India vs England: Virat Kohli cited the example of India's tour of New Zealand in early 2020, where they were blanked 0-2, with both Tests finishing inside three days, mentioning that all people could talk about back then was the performance by the batsmen and not the pitch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India predicted XI 4th Test: Bumrah's replacement biggest headache for Kohli
- India vs England: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not play the fourth Test against England due to personal reasons forcing Virat Kohli to make a forced change in Ahmedabad. Here is India's predicted XI for the fourth Test match against England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox