Tom Curran survives despite given run out as MI Emirates coach shows spirit of cricket to deny Nicholas Pooran's efforts

MI Emirates showed incredible sportsmanship during the ILT20 match against the Gulf Giants on Saturday evening. The franchise might have made impressive gains in the points table for the Fairplay award after their remarkable show of spirit of cricket at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions called Tom Curran back to bat after he was given run out for his premature decision to leave the crease after completing a run. Tom Curran left the crease premature after completing the run before the ball was declared dead.(X Image)

The incident occurred on the last ball of the 18 over when Mark Adair hit the ball at long off and ran for a single. Curran completed the run at the keeper's end, but before it was declared dead ball, he prematurely went back to have a chat with his partner. MI Emirates wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran noticed and dislodged the bails, appealed for run-out, and chatted with the umpire as the decision was referred upstairs to the third umpire.

Curran was given run out by the third umpire as the replay showed that he had already left the crease when Pooran dislodged the bails. The Englishman started taking the walk back towards the pavilion but Emirates coach Andy Flower intervened and asked his players to withdraw the appeal as he returned back to bat.

Gulf Giants beat MI Emirates

Meanwhile, Gulf Giants were forced to dig deep, and they responded brilliantly, to defeat the MI Emirates by two wickets, in what was a nail-biter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The Gulf Giants looked down and out at one stage, before their lower order showed nerves of steel to guide the side over the finish line against the MI Emirates. The win helps the Gulf Giants move to fifth on the points table.

MI Emirates’ captain Nicholas Pooran said, “It was a tough one today, we weren't disciplined enough, and paid the price as a team.”

Brief Scores

MI Emirates 151/6 in 20 overs (Tom Banton – 56, Kieron Pollard – 34, Daniel Worral 2 for 19, Mark Adair – 1 for 24, Blessing Muzarabani – 1 for 16,)

Gulf Giants 152/8 in 20 overs (Gerhard Erasmus – 37, Tom Alsop – 32, Tom Curran 16, Fazalhaq Farooqi – 3 for 34, Muhammad Rohid Khan – 2 for 15