e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Tom Moody picks Rohit Sharma to lead his world T20 XI

Tom Moody picks Rohit Sharma to lead his world T20 XI

Moody has been associated with several T20 franchises over his long coaching career, including a successful stint with Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

cricket Updated: Jul 12, 2020 07:30 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rohit Sharma.
File image of Rohit Sharma.(PTI)
         

Former Australian cricketer and reputed international cricket coach Tom Moody is known for having a sharp cricketing mind. Moody has been associated with several T20 franchises over his long coaching career, including a successful stint with Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad. Recently he was asked to pick a world T20 XI during a conversation with eminent cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz. Moody clarified that he was choosing a team for now and not looking at players’ records and achievements over the past ten years.

“So, we are talking of a team that is playing now. Not a team that we have seen play in the last ten years. So I am picking a team that is playing in a tournament in the next three weeks,” Moody said before naming the players. He named a power-packed top four which almost anyone in the world would be happy to pick in their T20 teams.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar’s back spasm was maybe a psychological tactic against Pakistan: Saqlain Mushtaq on 1999 Chennai Test

“I will go with Warner at the top with Rohit Sharma, so I have got a left and right hand combination. Kohli three, AB de Villiers four,” he said.

Moody then put on his coaching hat to pick the tricky number five position, which was also going to be a wicket-keeper batsman.

“Five, this is a difficult one. I am keen on going with Jos Buttler, but I recognise that if I have a coach’s hat on, I need a left-hander. So I am going to go with Nicholas Pooran. I need a left hander in that middle order and just to give me a balance between left and right...”

Moody later said that he has seen Pooran play a lot during the Caribbean Premier League but clarified that his choice was also based on the fact that he needed a left hander in the middle order and that’s why he chose the youngster from West Indies.

Also read: England eke out lead of 170 over West Indies after 4th day

He went on to mention that had he not been picking a team for ‘now’ he would have gone with MS Dhoni.

“I just want to clarify that it is a team for today otherwise Dhoni is a no brainer. I am his number one fan. I think what he has done, from a captaincy point of view and from a playing perspective it has been unbelievable,” he added.

The remaining spots were filled by T20 stalwarts of our times.

“I will have Andre Russell at 6 and 7 Narine, Starc, Rashid Khan, Bumrah, Archer and my 12th man without a doubt, due to his fielding brilliance Jadeja,” the IPL-winning coach said.

On being asked who is the captain of this team, Moody replied, “Rohit Sharma because he has won more IPL trophies,” Moody concluded.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
‘Billion prayers with you’: Leaders post wishes for Amitabh Bachchan
‘Billion prayers with you’: Leaders post wishes for Amitabh Bachchan
LIVE: UP, Karnataka remain under lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise
LIVE: UP, Karnataka remain under lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise
Ventilation key to mitigating Covid-19 risk
Ventilation key to mitigating Covid-19 risk
Interstate bus services in Delhi may resume this week. What you need to know
Interstate bus services in Delhi may resume this week. What you need to know
Existential WFH Qs for the weekend(it is the weekend, right?)
Existential WFH Qs for the weekend(it is the weekend, right?)
A peek inside Covid war room: Tales from the ER
A peek inside Covid war room: Tales from the ER
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In