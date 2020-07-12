e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / England eke out lead of 170 over West Indies after 4th day

England eke out lead of 170 over West Indies after 4th day

Zak Crawley (76) and Dom Sibley (50) were the two batsmen to get half-centuries, while stand-in England captain Ben Stokes chipped in with 46 before the late Windies fightback

cricket Updated: Jul 12, 2020 06:15 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Southampton
West Indies players celebrates the dismissal of England's Dom Bess, second right, during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)
West Indies players celebrates the dismissal of England's Dom Bess, second right, during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)(AP)
         

England eked out a lead of 170 runs heading into the final day of the first test against the West Indies, with all outcomes still possible in the first match since the resumption of international cricket. The West Indies’ pace attack took five wickets in the final session of day four to reduce England to 284-8 at stumps at an empty Rose Bowl on Saturday, making the tourists marginal favorites with the pitch slow but yet to misbehave.

Zak Crawley (76) and Dom Sibley (50) were the two batsmen to get half-centuries, while stand-in England captain Ben Stokes chipped in with 46 before the late Windies fightback. “It should be tight if we bowl well tomorrow,” Crawley said, “especially if we get a lead of 200.”

That will be on the shoulders of unbeaten batsmen Jofra Archer (5) and Mark Wood (1), with James Anderson to come in at No. 11.

Shannon Gabriel bowled Ollie Pope and Dom Bess in the last hour to finish with figures of 3-62 off his 18 overs. Joseph was also impressive, taking 2-40 off 16 overs. (AP) AT AT

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Ventilation key to mitigating Covid-19 risk
Ventilation key to mitigating Covid-19 risk
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Existential WFH Qs for the weekend(it is the weekend, right?)
Existential WFH Qs for the weekend(it is the weekend, right?)
DCGI approves limited use of psoriasis injection for Covid
DCGI approves limited use of psoriasis injection for Covid
A peek inside Covid war room: Tales from the ER
A peek inside Covid war room: Tales from the ER
Robert Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon
Robert Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon
No deaths in home isolation in 10 days, says Delhi govt
No deaths in home isolation in 10 days, says Delhi govt
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In