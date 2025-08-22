Tony De Zorzi's barren run of form hits 10 games, wastes golden chance with Temba Bavuma sidelined

Tony de Zorzi stepped in for Temba Bavuma during the second ODI between Australia and South Africa, being played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Queensland. The Proteas captain was rested due to his hamstring injury, sustained during that famous WTC final win between these two teams, with the team taking it easy on the skipper. Tony de Zorzi could only score 38 while deputising for Temba Bavuma in Mackay.(AFP)

It provided de Zorzi an opportunity to make a case for himself as an option at the top of the order for the Proteas in this format of the game, especially after a lean stretch in the last year or so of his career. However, it was another relatively quiet outing for de Zorzi, and another indication that while he succeeds in finding starts, he faces a struggle in converting them into big scores.

De Zorzi scored a run-a-ball 38 before he was undone by Adam Zampa, caught-and-bowled to end his partnership with Matthew Breetzke. This marks 10 ODI innings since the southpaw top-order batter last played a knock in excess of 50, and signifies another chance gone begging for him to make a top-order spot his own.

De Zorzi hasn't delivered since breakout vs India

De Zorzi was considered as one of the batters who could take over the mantle from Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s next long-term opener, having made his debut in a pair of ODIs against the West Indies in March 2023. He seemed to have his breakout in the post-World Cup series against India in December that year, which was the first series following de Kock’s retirement from the format.

In that series, de Zorzi scored his first ODI century, putting on 119* in a comprehensive win in Gqeberha. He followed this up with a strong score of 81 in Paarl in the next ODI, and earned himself plenty of goodwill with that pair of innings.

However, the Proteas would only play their next ODI almost 10 months later, which saw de Zorzi’s form dry up a touch. In 10 ODI matches since then, this 38 was his highest score, and while he has gotten into the 20s and 30s repeatedly, he has struggled to convert.

Add to this the emergence of Ryan Rickelton and Matthew Breetzke as top-order options for the Proteas as they head into 2027, a year which will see them host the ODI World Cup, and chances are beginning to run out for Tony de Zorzi. If he does get another chance as deputy, he will feel the pressure to convert and score big.