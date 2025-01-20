New Delhi [India], : Lucknow Super Giants team mentor Zaheer Khan is seeing the surplus of left-handed batting options as a "tactical edge" ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025. Too many left-handed batters in LSG? Team Mentor Zaheer Khan sees it as "tactical edge"

With the number of high-profile signings LSG made during last year's mega auction, a southpaw-laden batting order appears on the cards.

LSG has five left-handed options in its talented roster, and three of them appear to be destined to feature in the playing XI. Pant, Nicholas Pooran and David Miller appear to be the most likely candidates to form an explosive middle-order set-up.

With three left-handed stars expected to feature in the batting lineup, LSG could be left exposed, considering the one-dimensional aspect of their attack.

But Zaheer isn't dwelling on the excess of southpaws available in the LSG squad, he sees it as a "tactical edge" and believes if the balance is right, LSG will be fine.

"It can be a tactical edge also. That's how we are looking at it. I haven't looked at how many left-handers I want in the team. It's fine as long as you have the balance, you have options in the squad and your bases are covered. When I'm looking at our team, it's looking like a solid unit," Zaheer said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

With the latest edition of the cash-rich league just a month away from commencement, LSG named Pant as KL Rahul's successor, the new captain of the franchise.

Zaheer, who captained Delhi Daredevils in 2016, has seen and worked with a young Pant. At that time, the young southpaw was fresh off his India Under-19 stint.

According to the former Indian quick, Pant is someone who can drive the whole unit and establish a brand of cricket that the LSG wants to play.

"Now, about creating that environment entering the season and creating the pillars of success for any team. We want to get that in place, and that starts with Rishabh being captain. He's going to drive the whole unit in that way so that there's a 'Brand LSG' - the kind of cricket that LSG wants to play, and we will be able to deliver," he added.

IPL 2025 will kick off on March 21 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and run till May 25. LSG became the second franchise to unveil a new captain for the upcoming season after the Punjab Kings announced Shreyas Iyer in charge.

